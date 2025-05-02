Prince Harry Drops Tragic Clue About The True State Of King Charles' Health

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex also spoke directly of hoping to reconcile with his family, saying, "There's no point in continuing to fight anymore" (via BBC News). As this comes amidst the ongoing feud between Harry and King Charles III, it could be that Harry is looking to extend an olive branch to a father who is sicker than the rest of us realized. It's hard to say for certain, especially since Harry has said that he and his father aren't speaking due to the security concerns that Harry has about visiting the U.K.

On May 2, Harry lost his appeal to have security provided for him and his family when he is in the U.K. Once Harry and Meghan's final days as senior royals were over, they lost their automatic security; now if-slash-when they are in England, they would have to provide their own protection, which Harry has argued for years is not enough.

Even if he is invited back by King Charles, gets the security that he feels that he needs, and their relationship is on the mend before the king's health gets any worse, Harry might not ever be able to get back on a good footing with the rest of his family. Outside of the security argument, Harry acknowledged some of his relatives may continue to hold a grudge due to his memoir "Spare." Harry didn't name names, but there were a number of big claims that Harry made about his brother William, Prince of Wales in his memoir, so we could see him being a candidate.