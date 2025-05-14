Rachael Ray Looks Unrecognizable In Throwback Pic With Husband Before Fame
Food Network icon Rachael Ray has had an absolutely stunning transformation over the course of her decades-long career in television. And though she's had a bit of a heartbreaking downfall from fame in recent years, the impact she's had on the world of culinary television is undeniable. Through all the highs and lows, Ray's husband John M. Cusimano has been by her side. And if you want an idea of just how long the two have been together, you need only take a look at one particular throwback photo from early in Ray's career posted to her Instagram page, in which she and Cusimano look almost unrecognizable.
Ray posted the photo in question to Instagram in September 2019 to celebrate her and Cusimano's 14th wedding anniversary. While it's not entirely clear when this specific photo was taken, the pair met in 2001 and tied the knot four years later, right around the time Ray's career really started to take off. She first signed with the Food Network in 2001, and began hosting the show "$40 a Day" in 2002. Ray really started to become a household name after 2006, when she launched her eponymous syndicated talk show.
"John and I make sense. We don't care when we eat, we care that we eat together. And we've been together, this John and this Rachael, every day since the day we met. And that's something. It's a lot. And some days, it's everything," Ray wrote in the post caption, adding, "I love you, @johnmcusimano. In Spinal Tap lingo, you turn me up to 11."
The secret to Rachael Ray's long marriage might work for everyone
The throwback picture Rachael Ray shared back in 2019 was meant to celebrate 14 years of marriage with husband John M. Cusimano. More recently, though, the pair actually crossed the 19-year mark in September 2024. The following month, Ray launched her very own podcast, titled "I'll Sleep When I'm Dead." In the second episode, the Food Network star opened up about her secrets to a lasting marriage. However, it's an approach that might not work for everyone. "I am wildly, wildly lucky that I have my husband. But he understands I need my space. He needs his space. John and I largely stay in separate corners," Ray said.
Not only that, but in the first episode of her podcast, Ray also confessed to a rather questionable habit in her relationship with Cusimano. The TV chef explained that she in her husband often get into what she describes as "huge screaming matches." Ray claims this practice is actually healthy for her marriage, as she and Cusimano feel it's better to air their grievances than to keep that stuff bottled up. If it works, it works, we suppose. But some of Ray's friends are apparently concerned by this habit, especially given her history of health issues. "She insists they never go to bed angry, but friends aren't so sure these rows are good for her blood pressure and wish they'd get counseling like normal people do," an anonymous insider told Closer shortly after "I'll Sleep When I'm Dead" debuted.