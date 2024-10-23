Rachael Ray Fans Are More Worried For Her Than Ever After She Hints At Recent Health Issues
Rachael Ray is once again sending shockwaves and concerning fans with some recent news. After Ray's unrecognizable appearance had many speculating on the condition of her physical and mental health, she remained quiet about any health issues until now. With the launch of her podcast "I'll Sleep When I'm Dead," Ray interviews Jenny Mollen and the two end up touching on some topics that sent the internet spiraling with curiosity.
In the premiere episode, Ray admits to having taken some tumbles while doing work around her estate in Lake Luzerne, New York. "I am a homemaker. I love chores, I love being in the kitchen," the former "Rachael Ray Show" host divulged before admitting she hasn't been able to do these things she loves. "I had a couple of bad falls in the last couple of weeks so I haven't been doing that in a while." Beyond the physical chores and light competition she shares with her husband John Cusmino, fans are scared there's something larger at play for the beloved former TV host.
Rachael Ray has had other health issues in the past
Coming from a tragic background, Rachael Ray has struggled with health issues from a young age. Since youth, her vocal cords have often given Ray issues, leading her to undergo throat surgery in 2008 to remove a cyst. Ray has also admitted to being sick a lot as a child, which has led to voice problems. "I had a lot of croup as a kid so I don't have the strongest vocal cords to begin with," she explained in an interview with People.
In recent years, the "I'll Sleep When I'm Dead" host has suffered many hardships, leading some observers to speculate that her recent health issues are due to substance dependency issues. For her part, Ray has yet to confirm or deny anything of the sort. Even when her Instagram posts are flooded with comments concerned about her appearance or slurred speech, she remains above the fray. Her lack of response and decision to keep doing what she does best will have to be enough for now.