Rachael Ray Fans Are More Worried For Her Than Ever After She Hints At Recent Health Issues

Rachael Ray is once again sending shockwaves and concerning fans with some recent news. After Ray's unrecognizable appearance had many speculating on the condition of her physical and mental health, she remained quiet about any health issues until now. With the launch of her podcast "I'll Sleep When I'm Dead," Ray interviews Jenny Mollen and the two end up touching on some topics that sent the internet spiraling with curiosity.

In the premiere episode, Ray admits to having taken some tumbles while doing work around her estate in Lake Luzerne, New York. "I am a homemaker. I love chores, I love being in the kitchen," the former "Rachael Ray Show" host divulged before admitting she hasn't been able to do these things she loves. "I had a couple of bad falls in the last couple of weeks so I haven't been doing that in a while." Beyond the physical chores and light competition she shares with her husband John Cusmino, fans are scared there's something larger at play for the beloved former TV host.