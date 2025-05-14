These Uncomfortable Patrick & Brittany Mahomes Moments Full Of Red Flags Say It All About Their Marriage

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are undeniably one of the biggest power couples in all of sports — he as the three-time Super Bowl MVP quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs, and she as a former soccer player who now co-owns the Kansas City Current women's professional soccer team. That said, there are some signs that Patrick and Brittany's marriage is on the rocks, and time they spent apart in early 2025 didn't really do much to help those rumors. Not only that, but cameras have occasionally captured some really uncomfortable moments between Patrick and Brittany Mahomes that are full of red flags.

One such candid moment came around 2024, when the couple attended a college basketball game together. At one point when the TV cameras were on the couple, Patrick turned and said something to Brittany, which obviously annoyed her. Brittany then turned to the person sitting on the other side of her and, as multiple people pointed out on X (formerly Twitter), very clearly said, 'Patrick told me no resting b***h face' before pulling a mocking smile.

"Patrick told me no more resting bitch face"

Brittany's reaction😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/dX3ApZkEpD — Ana🤍 (@anavm94) January 14, 2024

This also wasn't an isolated incident. Around the same time as the "resting b***h" face episode, Patrick apparently made a similar comment to Brittany while the two were attending an NBA game on another tense date night. ESPN posted a video of the couple in the crowd on Instagram, in which Patrick once again turns to Brittany and says something that seems to annoy her. As onlookers on Reddit pointed out, he appeared to say, "You should smile more" — something no woman wants to hear.