These Uncomfortable Patrick & Brittany Mahomes Moments Full Of Red Flags Say It All About Their Marriage
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are undeniably one of the biggest power couples in all of sports — he as the three-time Super Bowl MVP quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs, and she as a former soccer player who now co-owns the Kansas City Current women's professional soccer team. That said, there are some signs that Patrick and Brittany's marriage is on the rocks, and time they spent apart in early 2025 didn't really do much to help those rumors. Not only that, but cameras have occasionally captured some really uncomfortable moments between Patrick and Brittany Mahomes that are full of red flags.
One such candid moment came around 2024, when the couple attended a college basketball game together. At one point when the TV cameras were on the couple, Patrick turned and said something to Brittany, which obviously annoyed her. Brittany then turned to the person sitting on the other side of her and, as multiple people pointed out on X (formerly Twitter), very clearly said, 'Patrick told me no resting b***h face' before pulling a mocking smile.
"Patrick told me no more resting bitch face"
Brittany's reaction😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/dX3ApZkEpD
— Ana🤍 (@anavm94) January 14, 2024
This also wasn't an isolated incident. Around the same time as the "resting b***h" face episode, Patrick apparently made a similar comment to Brittany while the two were attending an NBA game on another tense date night. ESPN posted a video of the couple in the crowd on Instagram, in which Patrick once again turns to Brittany and says something that seems to annoy her. As onlookers on Reddit pointed out, he appeared to say, "You should smile more" — something no woman wants to hear.
Brittany Mahomes caught flak on social media for her answer to a couples quiz
Of course, when it comes to awkward moments in Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' relationship, Patrick isn't the only one who has made some questionable comments in the past. Back in 2023, Brittany caught a fair amount of flak on social media after she and Patrick took part in a couples quiz for GQ. When asked what Patrick's favorite cheat day meal was, Brittany answered, "Fried chicken" in a rather sing-songy tone. After Patrick told her that answer was incorrect, she guessed chicken fried steak, at which point Patrick finally told her the correct answer was Mexican food.
Since the Chiefs are in the Super Bowl again I want to remind everyone of the time Mahomes wife thought his favorite cheat day meal was FRIED CHICKEN! pic.twitter.com/Y2KMvtutFb
— Kevín (@KevOnStage) January 30, 2025
Why was Brittany put on blast for this? Well, many suggested that she was stereotyping her husband with her answer. And amid the all the controversy, Kevin Fredericks and Angel Laketa Moore of the "Here's The Thing" podcast had a bit of fun at Brittany's expense, though made it clear that they didn't think she was being offensive on purpose. "It wouldn't have been that bad that she got it wrong had she not sang the 'fried [chicken],'" Moore said, adding, "It felt so extra racist when I know– I'm sure that's not what she meant." Still, even if Brittany's answer was an honest mistake, and not meant to play into stereotypes, the fact that she apparently doesn't know Patrick's favorite food despite the two being together since high school is at least a little bit of a red flag.