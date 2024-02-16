Awkward Brittany Mahomes Moments Caught On Camera

When it comes to the NFL, few current day WAGs have made as much of a splash as Brittany Mahomes. As model (and golf WAG) Jena Sims said in one of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's Instagram Stories (via New York Post), "She's a very polarizing person ... She's a needle-mover. She's a mover and a shaker, she's a disrupter and I respect it." Unfortunately, there are a lot of people out there who are not on board with her being such "a mover and a shaker." Brittany, who is the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has been subjected to an overwhelming amount of online hate. And yes, she's seen the mean comments. "Recently there has been ALOT more rude a** people on here, waaaay more than normal," she shared in a December 2023 Instagram Story (via Us Weekly). "I'm not sure where yall came from, but you should probably go back to where you came from....please."

Exciting as her life certainly must be, getting torn apart online on a regular basis can't be fun. As culture writer Kathleen Walsh wrote for Glamour, "The internet loves to turn women — especially those who refuse to retreat into the background — into national punching bags and it's getting really, really old."

Clearly, Brittany has never been one to retreat into the background. She's given us some pretty epic game day fashion moments. She's been vocal on social media. And, yes, she's had some awkward moments that've been caught on camera.