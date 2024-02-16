Awkward Brittany Mahomes Moments Caught On Camera
When it comes to the NFL, few current day WAGs have made as much of a splash as Brittany Mahomes. As model (and golf WAG) Jena Sims said in one of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's Instagram Stories (via New York Post), "She's a very polarizing person ... She's a needle-mover. She's a mover and a shaker, she's a disrupter and I respect it." Unfortunately, there are a lot of people out there who are not on board with her being such "a mover and a shaker." Brittany, who is the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has been subjected to an overwhelming amount of online hate. And yes, she's seen the mean comments. "Recently there has been ALOT more rude a** people on here, waaaay more than normal," she shared in a December 2023 Instagram Story (via Us Weekly). "I'm not sure where yall came from, but you should probably go back to where you came from....please."
Exciting as her life certainly must be, getting torn apart online on a regular basis can't be fun. As culture writer Kathleen Walsh wrote for Glamour, "The internet loves to turn women — especially those who refuse to retreat into the background — into national punching bags and it's getting really, really old."
Clearly, Brittany has never been one to retreat into the background. She's given us some pretty epic game day fashion moments. She's been vocal on social media. And, yes, she's had some awkward moments that've been caught on camera.
She kept dancing after her brother-in-law wasn't let in the VIP area
Ahead of Super Bowl LVIII, Brittany Mahomes attended a few pregame events around Las Vegas, including a Future concert. At one point during the show, which took place the Friday before the big game, Patrick Mahomes' little brother, Jackson Mahomes, arrived at the VIP section where she was hanging out. However, he was turned away by security, leaving Brittany to keep watching the show without her brother-in-law. The moment was caught on camera, and fans could not help but zero in on Brittany's reaction to how it all played out.
In a TikTok posted by user Overtimeszn, Jackson can be seen approaching the security guard standing at the entrance to the VIP section where Brittany and her friends were dancing. After Brittany approached the security guard, it looked as if the guard turned Jackson away. Then, Brittany looked over as Jackson walked away and shrugged her shoulders before she continued dancing. We have to admit, the whole exchange was pretty awkward. But as awkward as it might have been, some fans sure loved Brittany's seemingly unruffled reaction. "She literally said, 'I don't care' and shrugged idk I love her now," wrote one on TikTok.
Did Taylor Swift actually shrug her off at a football game?
Speaking of shrugging, we've got another little video that had fans analyzing body language left and right. Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes have only grown closer since Swift began dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, but there's still speculation about whether or not their dynamic is as strong as we'd like to believe. That speculation went into overdrive back in December 2023 when a video of Swift and Brittany arriving at a stadium to watch a Chiefs game went viral.
In the brief clip, Brittany holds Swift's arm and leans in before they go their separate ways. Sounds innocent enough, right? Well, some fans took to E! News' Instagram comment section to share that they not only believe Swift looks like she's shrugging Brittany off of her arm, but that Brittany is coming in too hot.
"Brittany Mahomes latching onto her like a leech," one person wrote. Another chimed in, "Brittany is so desperate around Taylor." However others were quick to defend Brittany. "She very clearly is not blowing her off. Get a grip people," one wrote. Another IG user added, "Y'all made wayyyy more out of this than there is."
She didn't know her husband's 'cheat day' meal
Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes have been together since high school, and there's probably very little they don't know about each other at this point. Or so they think. In a 2023 GQ Sports video, Brittany proved that she still has some things to learn about her husband.
At one point in the clip, Patrick asked her what his go-to "cheat day" food is, and she quickly replied, "Fried chicken." She seemed confident as can be, but alas, that confidence was thwarted when Patrick told her that was incorrect. Her followup guesses — chicken fried steak and mashed potatoes — were also incorrect. Patrick finally offered the answer: "Mexican food. Especially the Tex-Mex." Needless to say, she was way off.
In the comment section, some viewers expressed their amusement at the awkward interaction, while others were shocked that she missed the mark that hard. As one wrote, "That's a bizarre answer to give considering how long they've been together."
Her champagne celebration went down like a lead balloon
When Patrick Mahomes' team thwarted the Buffalo Bills in a 2022 playoffs game, Brittany Mahomes was thrilled. To celebrate the moment, she popped a bottle of champagne and sprayed the alcohol all over the people seated below her suite. She posted a video of the moment on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Oops."
While the moment was clearly an example of Brittany's enthusiasm for her husband's win, some fans weren't too pleased with her actions. "Why are you spraying people with champagne FROM A BOX SEAT?!? The optics of spraying people literally below you with a bottle of booze is not great," wrote one fan. "This was probably not the best move.... kids were probably down there," another wrote. A third simply added, "so cringe."
Brittany waved away the criticism. Following the game, she wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week."
Brittany Mahomes' curious about-face
We all make funny faces from time to time, but unlike Brittany Mahomes, the majority of us do not have cameras filming our every move. And every now and again, the cameras catch Brittany pulling faces.
When Brittany and husband Patrick Mahomes went to a Texas Tech game in 2022, they ended up on the big screen — and based on the face Brittany made, it seems safe to assume they didn't know they were on camera. In the clip, Patrick says something to Brittany, and Brittany turns away. She then looks to the person sitting on the other side of her and says something while pointing towards Patrick. She then gives an exaggerated smile and bats her eyelids.
While it is unclear exactly what happened in this exchange, naturally, there are a number of fans who have theories. "She says 'he thinks I'm annoying' right before that face is made," wrote one fan in the comment section. Over on YouTube, another fan speculated that she said, "Patrick told me no more resting b**** face." Whatever was or was not said in that moment, it seems pretty clear that it wasn't too serious for Brittany and Patrick. He later took to X (formerly Twitter) to make it clear that there wasn't any drama. "Man people are weird... love you babe," he wrote.
The handshake rehearsal featuring Taylor Swift
Secret handshakes are cute — come on, who doesn't want to channel their inner "The Parent Trap"? However, the behind-the-scenes work that goes into creating a secret handshake is probably best left behind the scenes. In an endearing moment from October 2023, Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift were captured planning a celebratory handshake and dance for when the Kansas City Chiefs had a touchdown.
While we certainly thought it was charming, others cringed a bit. "It's a little awkward with Brittany Mahomes here, like, I don't know, they're doing something," said ESPN commentator Dan Graziano. "Like, I don't know is it a contest to be first lady of the Chiefs, I can't figure out what's going on here exactly."
In an extended clip of their rehearsal posted by a fan on TikTok, Swift could be seen brainstorming handshake ideas. It looked like she suggested a fist bump, then pitched a menacing growl, then a little dance move. Swift then spotted the person filming and gave them a happy wave, while Brittany took a drink. Yes, watching these two rehearse a celebratory handshake is a little goofy, but it's also super cute. As Vanity Fair put it, it was "an admirable display of extracurricular choreography."
Brittany Mahomes' finger wag didn't sit right with some fans
A video of Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes making their way around M&T Bank Stadium the night of the AFC Championship in January 2024 raised some eyebrows. In a short clip shared on NFL on CBS' TikTok page, the couple walks around the stadium with other family members close by. After giving Patrick a kiss, she turns to one of the other people walking with their group through the stadium, waves her finger in a circle, and asks, "Okay, where do we go from here?"
While the moment may not seem like a big deal, some fans thought that Brittany's direct tone and gesture seemed rude. "[Brittany] Mahomes personality is BRUTAL. The attitude," one commented. Another added, "Mahomes wife is embarrassing." A third noted that she seemed to be on a "high horse," while a fourth commented that her tone was overly "condescending."
After the game, Brittany addressed the haters in an Instagram Story (via ABC27). "I take rumors as a compliment. The fact that you're bringing my name onto tables I don't sit at shows your obsession. Stay bothered," she wrote.
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes' unforgettable parade dance
Naturally, Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes did their fair share of celebrating after the Kansas City Chiefs earned yet another Super Bowl win in 2024. But during the Chiefs' celebration parade, there was a particularly little silly moment between the couple that was caught on camera. In a video that was posted on TikTok by NFL on Fox, Brittany could be seen standing on top of the bus and pouring what looked like juice into a water bottle of clear liquid. (As for what the clear liquid was? We have our guesses.) Then, Patrick appeared behind her, grabbed her hips, and began dancing — or should we say grinding? Once Brittany realized what was happening, she smiled, threw her hands in the air, and started dancing, too. While this was definitely a sweet moment of celebration between the couple, some fans couldn't help but find it a little awkward.
"New ick unlocked," wrote one fan in the comment section. Another wrote, "We acting like that in Junior High. Come ON!... NOT THE KIND OF PEOPLE I WANT TO HANG WITH. Annoying." However, some fans were more forgiving. "She is definitely growing on me. She's every girl," one wrote.
The Buffalo Bills fans couldn't rattle Brittany Mahomes
As the wife of one of the biggest football stars currently in the NFL, Brittany Mahomes is no stranger to team rivalries and competitive energy. Evidently, it takes a lot to let another team's heat faze her.
When the Kansas City Chiefs played the Buffalo Bills in January 2024 at Highmark Stadium, Brittany and brother-in-law Jackson Mahomes walked along the field before the game. The home team's fans erupted into a chorus of boos, giving Brittany and Jackson a rather chilly welcome. In a video posted on TikTok by someone in the crowd, Brittany and her husband's brother can be seen walking past the fans with smiles on their faces. Brittany filmed the crowd, the boos got louder and louder, and Brittany laughed harder and harder.
Once again, fans in the comment section found the moment a tad awkward. "Brittany Mahomes thinks she's always the main character... someone should tell her that her husband is," one wrote. Another posted, "Why is she laughing to the crowd?"
Wait, did Taylor Swift really put her in a headlock?
When the Kansas City Chiefs went up against the Miami Dolphins in January 2024, Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift watched the game together in a suite. While wearing matching custom jackets created by WAG Kristin Juszczyk, the pair sure seemed to have a lot of fun celebrating the Chiefs' big moments of the game. And the celebrating seemed to reach new heights (pun not intended).
At one point, Swift grabbed Brittany by the neck and began jumping up and down. Brittany grabbed Swift's arm and tried to pull her away, but the singer was too excited to notice. At the end of the video, the pair appear to collapse in laughter and excitement. As one fan wrote in a YouTube video, "Brittany Mahomes trying to escape a 'headlock' from Taylor Swift MMA-style." Obviously, Swift didn't mean to hurt Brittany (and it doesn't look like she did), but there's no denying this especially enthusiastic celebration was funny.
Brittany Mahomes kissed her husband only for him to wipe it away
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes are obviously very much in love — but even the most loved up couples sometimes have their awkward kisses. In 2023, a hilarious video of Brittany and Patrick kissing on the sidelines went viral after it was posted on X (formerly Twitter) by ESPN. After Brittany planted a big kiss on her husband, he walked away and appeared to wipe his mouth as he headed out to the field. The mouth wipe move caught some fans' attention.
"Then wipes the kiss off lol," one fan wrote along with a laughing emoji. Another joked, "Shoulda left that red lipstick on. It's good luck." A third wrote, "That man just wiped his lips off after kissing his wife. Lol."
Of course, there really is not any reason to read into it. Wipe or no wipe, it's clear that Brittany and Patrick are going as strong as ever. And hey, sometimes you just don't feel like wearing someone else's lipstick.