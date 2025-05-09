Usha Vance Shows Off Her Killer Arms In Unusually Revealing Dress (& JD Looks Proud)

Beyond her current title, Second Lady Usha Vance is often recognized for her intelligence and accomplished career as an attorney. Some might even argue she's better off without her husband, Vice President JD Vance, for these reasons. "Dear Usha Vance, do yourself a favour, [and] divorce your husband," one X user said. "Move on to someone with more self-respect, decency, morals, empathy & class."

Regardless of what the public thinks about Usha and Vice President Vance's relationship, or how it spreads divorce rumors concerning them, the couple were still all smiles and holding hands for a White House Mother's Day event. "Usha and I had a wonderful time at the Military Mothers' Celebration at the White House yesterday!" Vice President Vance wrote in a May 9, 2025 Instagram post. While military moms are certainly worth celebrating as a part of the greater Mother's Day weekend, Usha's amazing arms were also worth praising.

The second lady's smooth, blemish-free skin on her arms tells us she adopted a beneficial beauty routine, and their toned appearance has us wondering if she works out. Her arms were visible thanks to her sleeveless outfit, which was a major departure from her usual, conservative getups, which show far less skin and sometimes rely on terrible senior citizen sneakers. Vice President Vance's bright smile in the photos indicated he was also supportive of his wife's summer-coded look.