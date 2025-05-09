Usha Vance Shows Off Her Killer Arms In Unusually Revealing Dress (& JD Looks Proud)
Beyond her current title, Second Lady Usha Vance is often recognized for her intelligence and accomplished career as an attorney. Some might even argue she's better off without her husband, Vice President JD Vance, for these reasons. "Dear Usha Vance, do yourself a favour, [and] divorce your husband," one X user said. "Move on to someone with more self-respect, decency, morals, empathy & class."
Regardless of what the public thinks about Usha and Vice President Vance's relationship, or how it spreads divorce rumors concerning them, the couple were still all smiles and holding hands for a White House Mother's Day event. "Usha and I had a wonderful time at the Military Mothers' Celebration at the White House yesterday!" Vice President Vance wrote in a May 9, 2025 Instagram post. While military moms are certainly worth celebrating as a part of the greater Mother's Day weekend, Usha's amazing arms were also worth praising.
The second lady's smooth, blemish-free skin on her arms tells us she adopted a beneficial beauty routine, and their toned appearance has us wondering if she works out. Her arms were visible thanks to her sleeveless outfit, which was a major departure from her usual, conservative getups, which show far less skin and sometimes rely on terrible senior citizen sneakers. Vice President Vance's bright smile in the photos indicated he was also supportive of his wife's summer-coded look.
Usha looks stunning in sleeveless tops
Second Lady Usha Vance is usually seen sporting highly professional outfits, rather than casual or revealing garb. Her wardrobe generally falls on the modest side, ranging from a long-sleeved dark blue dress she had on for a U.S. Marine Corps' Friday Evening Parade in May 2025, to the navy suit jacket and teal dress pants she wore to meet with Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin a few days before St. Patrick's Day 2025.
The 2025 Military Mothers' Celebration isn't the only time Usha has publicly displayed her impressive arms, however. The second lady flaunted them in another sleeveless dress while she and her family visited India, as seen in the above snapshot from the Taj Mahal. Usha was also on fire in a red hot dress she wore on the same trip. Regardless if she's adhering to her modest style or branching out with more revealing attire, some spectators agree Usha is stunning. "SLOTUS Usha Vance is one of the women with the most effortlessly simple and natural elegance I have ever seen," one X user wrote. "Truly unique in her impeccable style, [and] yet still very much one of us."