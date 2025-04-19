Usha Vance Can't Quit Her Senior Citizen Sneakers (& They're Even Worse The Second Time)

Being the spouse of the U.S. vice president is a uniquely peculiar job. They're not as visible as first ladies, nor are they tasked with as many responsibilities. A second lady (or gentleman, in Doug Emhoff's case) is basically there to support their spouse, host a few functions, and not do anything embarrassing. That's not to say it's easy. Usha Vance's life has changed drastically since becoming second lady. The respected attorney gave up her law practice and moved her family across the country so husband JD Vance could become President Donald Trump's second-in-command. (No Elon Musk jokes here, please.) Thus far she's taken on her duties with grace and good humor, and Usha clearly doesn't feel obligated to adopt Melania Trump's style or transform her looks into the dreaded "Mar-a-Lago face" so typical of the women in the Trump circle. Still, while we applaud Vance's individualism, we still have to cringe a bit at some of her fashion choices. She recently repeated one of the more regrettable ones.

The Vances traveled to Italy over Easter week 2025 so the vice president could meet with premier Giorgia Meloni and advance the discussions on tariffs she'd recently had with President Trump. While there, the family attended Good Friday services at the Vatican and did some sightseeing. Cameras caught the second lady walking at an unidentified site (perhaps the Colosseum or a similar historic landmark) in what appeared to be the same senior-citizen sneakers Vance wore to the White House for the Ohio State team's visit. In both cases, the chunky white shoes stood out from her otherwise polished outfits. But donning them in the city renowned for high fashion was like a red flag alert: "American tourist!"