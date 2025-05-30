The Most Brutal Shade Tomi Lahren Has Ever Thrown At Gavin Newsom
A quick look back at the drama between Tomi Lahren and Kamala Harris shows that the outspoken commentator has no problem calling out prominent political figures. In fact, Lahren has turned roasting her adversaries into an art form, especially when it comes to longtime rival Gavin Newsom. Out of all the Democrats in her rogues' gallery, Newsom has increasingly found himself as one of the talk show host's biggest targets. So much so that on her show "Tomi Lahren Is Fearless," where the host typically names her losers of the week, the political commentator once declared Newsom the loser for an entire month.
But even that display of disrespect paled in comparison to Lahren disparaging the governor for the gaudy bronze statue made in his image. The bust lives in San Francisco City Hall and is a tribute to Newsom's time as the city's mayor. Indeed, one of the strangest rumors about Newsom is that he not only insisted on the statue being built, but actively commissioned the piece himself. Although the politician denied having funded the bust, Lahren isn't buying it, asserting that the statue was yet another example of Newsom's vanity, which she joked might help him with voters if the governor wants to be president someday.
"He's desperately trying to convince us he's a moderate, right? But what I'm actually interested in is he may have funded a bust of himself in the San Francisco City Hall," Lahren argued on Fox News in March 2025. "There's no one that loves Gavin more than Gavin. If he can convince the country to love him half as much as he loves himself, and the sight of his own reflection in shiny objects, then he's probably off to a great start."
Tomi Lahren roasted Gavin Newsom for failing at his job as governor
Tomi Lahren once again took Gavin Newsom to task for his supposed lack of priorities as the governor of California after he signed a bill preventing AI-generated deepfake images from imitating or mimicking political figures, and potentially confusing voters. Lahren felt that the deepfake videos were not unlike other harmless digital content that internet users stumbled across every day on social media. The outspoken political commentator claimed that Newsom was simply exposing his lack of competence by prioritizing online censorship over the needs of his constituents. "I lived in California for several years. Luckily, I do not anymore. But anybody who has any knowledge of California knows that it's essentially a failed state," she argued in an interview with Sky News Australia.
Driving her point home further, the TV personality added, "And yet, their governor chooses to prioritize deepfake parody videos on social media. I mean, the priorities here for a failed state are so wild to me, it's almost funny, again, if it weren't so accurate and so true." In fact, Lahren's opinion of Newsom is so low that she actually rejoiced at the idea of him stepping down from his lofty position. A petition calling for the governor to be replaced obtained so many signatures that Lahren almost thought she might see a California that wasn't under his leadership.
As she excitedly told Fox News, "I'm incredibly hopeful they will get rid of greasy Gavin Newsom, and replace him with someone that believes in freedom, that believes in the great golden state, and is ready to make it free again." If she's this passionate about the Democrat's performance as governor, Lahren might have a full-blown meltdown if Newsom ever does plan on running for president.