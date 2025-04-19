The Strangest Rumors About Gavin Newsom

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has weathered plenty of controversial moments throughout his political career, but the politician has also been the subject of some wild rumors too. In 2025, word on the street was that the governor had secretly commissioned a bronze statue made in his likeness while Newsom was serving as San Francisco's mayor. The rumors made the rounds after authors Jedd McFatter and Susan Crabtree claimed in their book, "Fool's Gold: The Radicals, Con Artists, and Traitors Who Killed the California Dream and Now Threaten Us All," that Newsom had used donated payments to fund the statue. The authors also claimed that out of the three companies that funded the bronze sculpture, two are owned by the politician himself.

This was vehemently denied by Brandon Richards, Newsom's Deputy Director for Rapid Response. As he told the Daily Mail, "To imply the governor personally funded or proposed this effort is categorically false." Richards didn't deny that Newsom's businesses had contributed a small amount, but he clarified that the governor hadn't disguised this from the public. "As is customary in the city, the effort was independently proposed by a nonprofit and funded by private donors — not taxpayers... This was reported at the time and isn't news now," Newsom's spokesperson explained to Fox News.

When the idea of the statue was first floated in 2015, by some of Newsom's most avid supporters, the then-lieutenant governor admitted to SFGATE that he found the whole thing bizarre. "I don't want to call it embarrassing, but it's a strange thing. I'm just awkward about it," he said at the time. The divisive politician added that funds for the statue were being raised by the eager supporters. Naturally, the authors of "Fool's Gold" disagree, noting that they have ample evidence to back up their claims.