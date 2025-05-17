SNL Totally Humbled Kimberly Guilfoyle With Brutal Take On Her Most Embarrassing Moment

Cecily Strong is a natural when it comes to mocking America's most popular right-wing women. Her wine-guzzling Jeanine Pirro impression on "Saturday Night Live's" Weekend Update once left segment co-host Colin Jost in tears, while her spoof on Marjorie Taylor Greene perfectly highlighted some of the Georgia representative's most embarrassing moments. However, her interpretation of Kimberly Guilfoyle's memorable speech at the 2020 Republican National Convention was the biggest reminder of Strong's comedic genius.

Guilfoyle got everyone talking after she recited an overly passionate speech to the audience at the RNC, and awkwardly concluded with a tinnitus-inducing phrase: "THE BEST IS YET TO COME!" A wave of trollers took to X, formerly Twitter, to mock the ex-fiancé of Donald Trump Jr., including Bette Midler. The "Beaches" star — one of the many celebs who can't stand Guilfoyle — Tweeted at the time (via The Wrap): "Can't wait for Cecily Strong to play Kimberly Guilfoyle on SNL!!! So much material, so little time."

Midler must have some sway with Lorne Michaels because in December 2022, Strong gave a dazzling performance of Guilfoyle during the cold open of her last episode on the sketch comedy show as a full-fledged cast member. As James Austin Johnson did his uncanny impression of Donald Trump announcing his Christmas "NFT," or "nifty," trading cards, he brought out Don Jr. (Mikey Day) and Guilfoyle (Strong) to announce her new holiday CD, "Now That's What No One Calls Music." Strong hilariously pitched her character's album with, "I guarantee you'll SLEEP IN HEAVENLY PEACE!"