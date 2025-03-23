Marjorie Taylor Greene's Most Embarrassing Moments
Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is as infamous a politician as they come. Greene has been embroiled in myriad messy public feuds, allegedly had several affairs before splitting from her husband, Perry Greene, and was brutally called out for firing one of her staff for engaging in an affair. If nothing else, the congresswoman has at least provided her critics with plenty to work with, along with some good laughs.
The Georgia representative is as outspoken as they come (though she has a penchant for talking absolute balderdash) and her brashness has landed her in hot water on more than one occasion, leading to several memorable embarrassing moments. One mortifying incident that will forever be ingrained in the public's minds was when Greene released her memoir "MTG." If she expected the book to be a raging success, she was sorely mistaken, and the lack of interest was broadcast on social media for the world to see. Former president Barack Obama's former Long Island campaign chair, Jon Cooper, took to X, formerly Twitter, to brutally roast Greene when no one appeared to show up for her book signing. "Huge crowd today at Marjorie Taylor Greene's book signing in Daytona Beach," Cooper captioned a photograph of one person standing at a table packed with books with Greene at the ready to sign copies. "Damn, not even tumbleweeds could be bothered to show up," one pundit responded.
The book also performed badly on Amazon after its release, initially racking up an average of two stars, with even fans of the congresswoman pointing out that its pages were filled with everything but the truth. As of this writing, the book has a rating of 3.5 stars on Amazon, with a meagre 272 reviews. Unfortunately, that wasn't even her most embarrassing experience.
That one time she blamed Jewish space lasers for the California fires
In what became another permanent blot on Marjorie Taylor Greene's name, the congresswoman took to Facebook (via X) in 2018 to blame the raging California fires on — wait for it — Jewish space lasers. In a lengthy post, she claimed the Rothschild banking firm, owned by the Rothschild family, who are Jewish, had something to do with said space lasers and had used them to set vegetation ablaze. It was as far-fetched a theory as they came, and it has haunted Greene ever since.
Her attempts to make fun of herself and appear relatable after the public humiliation that followed her Jewish space laser theory backfired after she posted a meme of herself with lasers shooting out of her eyes on X, formerly Twitter, in 2022. "When it comes to Make America Great Again, I'm all in, and I can't even understand anyone who is not #UltraMAGA," she captioned the post. It appears she even momentarily made the meme her profile picture. The joke didn't land. "Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene tries to be hip with the kids," one user lamented. "Cringe," another added. Another concurred, "It is frightening that someone like you holds a position in our Congress."
You have to give it to Greene, however — she doesn't back down. Despite all the online barbs she had to endure after making her space laser conspiracy theory public, she went and did the exact same thing ahead of the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol, spreading false conspiracy theories faster than anyone could refute them. This landed her in hot water with the House of Representatives, who temporarily stripped her of her committee assignments. What made this all the more humiliating was that some of her fellow Republicans endorsed the vote along with the Democrats.
When she claimed the Democrats can control the weather
You are not required to hold a high school diploma or college degree to serve as a member of Congress, and oftentimes, it shows. In Marjorie Taylor Greene's case, however, one can also argue that higher education does not an intelligent person make. It might be safe to say Greene didn't pay close attention in science class, for she firmly believed that the Democratic party had somehow secretly managed to create and deploy Hurricane Helene, which wreaked destruction across multiple states in 2024.
"Yes they can control the weather," Greene wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "It's ridiculous for anyone to lie and say it can't be done." Greene based her allegations on the states the hurricane hit, which happened to be ones with overwhelming Republican support. Hence, one could deduce the "they" she referred to in her tweet were the Democrats. "If I understand this correctly, Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene is suggesting the Democrats deliberately started Hurricane Helene to destroy Republican voting areas and impact the outcome of the election. If that's what she's implying, that's conspiratorial thinking on a new level," BBC journalist Shayan Sardarizadeh penned in response. "Yours is a special kind of stupid," former RNC chairman Michael Steele chimed in.
Greene managed to further embarrass herself and showcase her apparent limited knowledge of what extreme weather events entail when she delivered a speech in which she claimed human activities have nothing to do with climate change. During her remarks, she managed to put her foot in her mouth when she implied that earthquakes are weather events. "And these are the people MAGA wants in charge of education," one dismayed pundit commented. "Has she ever taken a science class?" another wondered aloud.
When members of the House laughed at her when she called for order
In May 2023, Marjorie Taylor Greene became the butt of the joke when she attempted to try and help her colleague and House majority leader, Steve Scalise, to bring about order among raucous House members. Greene jumped into the fray, making some noise with her gavel and calling on the gathered lawmakers to "abide by decorum of the House" (via X). Instead of the silence she asked for, the gathered group burst into laughter. Greene banged her gavel in retaliation, to no avail. "The House will be in order!" she reiterated, but the hysterics continued.
Why did the lawmakers find Greene's request so amusing? Well, she's been known not to have a shred of decorum herself, catcalling and heckling former President Joe Biden more than once when he made an appearance in the House chamber for his State of the Union address. She also once told a reporter at a Mar-A-Lago event to "f—k off" when they asked her about her Jewish space laser conspiracy theory (via the New York Post). "In light of Marjorie Taylor Greene telling a Reporter to "go f—k off"...let's revisit when she asked the House to abide by decorum and everyone laughed at her. Gee, I wonder why," one pundit pondered on X, formerly Twitter.
Democrats who were present at the House meeting also took to X in the aftermath to make fun of Greene. "Irony died today on the House Floor, but comedy triumphed as the GOP chose MTG as their keeper of 'decorum,'" California Representative Jared Huffman wrote. His colleague, Jimmy Gomez shared a joke of his own, writing, "@RepMTG calling for decorum is like George Santos telling people not to lie."
That time it appeared she didn't know how to pronounce petri dish
Georgia might be known as the Peach State, but Marjorie Taylor Greene embarrassed herself (and the peaches) when she brought the fruit into a conversation where it didn't belong. Greene was constructing a brand-new conspiracy theory on her podcast, MTG Live (via YouTube), telling listeners that the government was planning on tracking their every move, including what they eat. She then proceeded to focus on Bill Gates, who has invested a considerable amount of money in companies producing vegan meat. "Bill Gates wants you to eat his fake meat that grows in a peach tree dish," Greene claimed. She had, of course, meant to refer to a petri dish.
Greene's "peach tree dish" rant had the internet in a tizzy, and those who didn't buy into the congresswoman's new conspiracy theory (and spotted the pronunciation blunder) took to the internet to express their dismay. One pundit wrote, "It would be funny if these people weren't winning elections." Another concurred, "It's a failure of our society that people can't be removed from office for being this wantonly stupid."
This isn't the only pronunciation blunder Greene's been guilty of. While making an appearance on "Real America" (via X) Greene accused the Democrats of spying on their Republican colleagues. "We have Nancy Pelosi's gazpacho police spying on members of Congress, spying on the legislative work that we do, spying on our staff and spying on American citizens," Greene said. The comment evoked dismay and laughter from pundits on social media. "Just to clear things up, @RepMTG; Gazpacho: a vegetable-based Spanish cold soup. Gestapo: Nazi Germany's secret police," one account pointed out. Greene had, of course, meant to refer to the latter, instead she accused Pelosi of stalking Republicans with cold Spanish soup.
When she starred in a cringe pro-MAGA rap song
Marjorie Taylor Greene isn't a fan of rap music, but she had no problem starring in the music video for one that crowned her a MAGA queen. Greene told Newsweek, "Most rap videos exploit women [and] glorify drugs and violence," before making an exception for the one she starred in. She claimed that rapper Forgiato Blow's song, "MTG" which is named after the congresswoman's initials, is "calling out the left's grooming agenda and protecting our children from genital mutilation."
The song features snippets from Greene's previous speeches where she makes transphobic comments, and the music video shows her sitting on a throne outfitted with wings, wearing sunglasses, and nodding in agreement to the lyrics of the song, of which a recurring lyric is "MTG, MAGA's MVP." Other shots show her sitting on a red convertible. Greene shared the video to her professional X (formerly Twitter) account. "Protecting our children has to be our number one priority. Check out the new song, MTG, by @ForgiatoBlow47!! Thank you for helping me promote the Protect Children's Innocence Act!" she captioned the post.
Of course, netizens had a field day with the music video. "Is this a joke?," one exasperated X user wrote. Someone else added, "Marge needs to learn some dance moves, yo," likely referring to the congresswoman's awkward, static stance in some of the shots. "This is one of those things that makes you embarrassed to be human," lamented another.