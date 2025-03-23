Marjorie Taylor Greene's Most Embarrassing Moments

In what became another permanent blot on Marjorie Taylor Greene's name, the congresswoman took to Facebook (via X) in 2018 to blame the raging California fires on — wait for it — Jewish space lasers. In a lengthy post, she claimed the Rothschild banking firm, owned by the Rothschild family, who are Jewish, had something to do with said space lasers and had used them to set vegetation ablaze. It was as far-fetched a theory as they came, and it has haunted Greene ever since.

Her attempts to make fun of herself and appear relatable after the public humiliation that followed her Jewish space laser theory backfired after she posted a meme of herself with lasers shooting out of her eyes on X, formerly Twitter, in 2022. "When it comes to Make America Great Again, I'm all in, and I can't even understand anyone who is not #UltraMAGA," she captioned the post. It appears she even momentarily made the meme her profile picture. The joke didn't land. "Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene tries to be hip with the kids," one user lamented. "Cringe," another added. Another concurred, "It is frightening that someone like you holds a position in our Congress."

You have to give it to Greene, however — she doesn't back down. Despite all the online barbs she had to endure after making her space laser conspiracy theory public, she went and did the exact same thing ahead of the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol, spreading false conspiracy theories faster than anyone could refute them. This landed her in hot water with the House of Representatives, who temporarily stripped her of her committee assignments. What made this all the more humiliating was that some of her fellow Republicans endorsed the vote along with the Democrats.

