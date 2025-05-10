How Many Fox News Staffers Have Joined The Trump Administration? More Than You Think

They say you should keep your friends close, and your enemies closer. In the case of President Donald Trump, he prefers to keep his enemies within a social media shouting distance, and his friends within the government. Since being sworn into office in January 2025, Trump has filled the White House, cabinets, and various other positions with people he considers to be faithful to him and his agenda.

While some of his appointed are just friends from around the rich-people universe, i.e. Elon Musk, who spent millions on Trump's campaign and was given a job heading up DOGE, others have been plucked straight from one of the president's favorite fan clubs: Fox News.

The network tends to lean right in its political reporting, and Trump has been a regular guest on several of the news outlet's televised programs both during his campaigns and while serving as the president. As such, he's gotten to know not only the anchors on the couch next to him, but the behind-the-scenes employees, as well. And, like a kid handing out the first slices of cake at his birthday party, he's given those most loyal to him a taste of the sweet life. In fact, Trump has placed over 25 Fox Corporation staff members into positions under his administration.