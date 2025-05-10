How Many Fox News Staffers Have Joined The Trump Administration? More Than You Think
They say you should keep your friends close, and your enemies closer. In the case of President Donald Trump, he prefers to keep his enemies within a social media shouting distance, and his friends within the government. Since being sworn into office in January 2025, Trump has filled the White House, cabinets, and various other positions with people he considers to be faithful to him and his agenda.
While some of his appointed are just friends from around the rich-people universe, i.e. Elon Musk, who spent millions on Trump's campaign and was given a job heading up DOGE, others have been plucked straight from one of the president's favorite fan clubs: Fox News.
The network tends to lean right in its political reporting, and Trump has been a regular guest on several of the news outlet's televised programs both during his campaigns and while serving as the president. As such, he's gotten to know not only the anchors on the couch next to him, but the behind-the-scenes employees, as well. And, like a kid handing out the first slices of cake at his birthday party, he's given those most loyal to him a taste of the sweet life. In fact, Trump has placed over 25 Fox Corporation staff members into positions under his administration.
Anchors Aweigh: From Fox News to Capitol Hill
On May 8, 2025, President Donald Trump appointed an interim US attorney for Washington D.C., Judge Jeanine Pirro, a co-host of Fox News program "The Five." It wasn't the first time he plucked a famous face from the news channel to carry out his plans for the government. In fact, it wasn't even the fifth or sixth, or even the 10th — Pirro's number is well into the 20s.
In the upper levels of Trump's administration, he brought on the one-time co-host of "Fox and Friends Weekend" Pete Hegseth as his Secretary of Defense, a man who has given us more than his fair share of embarrassing moments in the Trump administration so far. "The Bottom Line with Dagen and Duffy" host Sean Duffy is now the Secretary of Transportation, while Tulsi Gabbard, the Director of National Intelligence, was a paid contributor for Fox News. Dan Bongino, the Deputy Director of the FBI, once had his own show on Fox Nation.
Dr. Mehmet Oz hosted his own popular Emmy-winning show, and followed it up with regular appearances on Fox News; Trump appointed him the head of Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Serving as the US Attorney General, Pam Bondi has also served as a guest co-host of Fox News Channel's "The Five" on more than one occasion. And that's just the tip of the iceberg.
Trump leaves no Fox News man (or woman) behind
President Donald Trump likes being in the spotlight, whether it's providing the public with awkward dancing moments or using Inaguration Day to dole out over 22,000 words to the public. He also enjoys a good TV appearance, and he snagged plenty of employees from one of his favorite places to pop up, Fox News. Former "The Five" co-host Kimberly Guilfoyle is the US ambassador to Greece, and Maria Bartiromo, host of "Morning with Maria", was appointed to the board of John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Trump has also wandered backstage to pluck a few more people for his administration.
Gail Slater was his pick for the Department of Justice's Assistant Attorney General for the Antitrust Division, and she was once Senior Vice President of Policy & Strategy at Fox Corporation. The EPA Senior Advisor for Communications job went to Michael Bastasch, who was a writer at Fox News Channel; Sergio Gor, a booker at Fox News, became the Director of the Presidential Personnel Office; and Alex Pfeiffer, once a producer for Tucker Carlson's show on Fox, is now the White House Principal Deputy Communications Director.
Even when one of his Fox friends fails in their position, Trump finds a way to keep them aboard. When regular Fox News Channel contributor Mike Waltz mucked up his job as National Security Adviser, Trump nominated him as US Ambassador to United Nations before the footprint from his booting had faded.