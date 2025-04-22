Pete Hegseth's Most Embarrassing Moments In The Trump Administration (So Far)

About two months into Pete Hegseth's job, "Signalgate" happened. Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, published an article that quickly spread like wildfire across the internet. It was appropriately (and bluntly) titled, "The Trump Administration Accidentally Texted Me Its War Plans." March 24, 2025, was a bad day to be Pete Hegseth.

In the piece, Goldberg shared how he was accidentally added to a Signal group chat that, he quickly realized, involved several high-ranking government officials, including Hegseth, Vice President JD Vance, and National Security Advisor of the United States Mike Waltz, aka the person who created the Signal group chat and mistakingly added Goldberg. The people in the chat discussed highly confidential war plans, which, according to The Atlantic, were not approved to be discussed on Signal. The entire messaging system was actually a threat to national security if an enemy had gotten access to it. Also, because some of the messages were set to eventually disappear, Goldberg wondered if that action violated federal records law, since records like that should be preserved, not erased.

Signalgate did not make the U.S. government look good or competent, chiefly Hegseth, since he's the Secretary of Defense. Being sloppy with confidential plans, especially ones involving war, is not the behavior someone with that kind of governmental clearance should have. It makes Hegseth come across as not only incompetent but also as someone so excited to be included with the big dogs that he has to tell everyone he knows about it.