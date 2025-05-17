The TikTok Video That Landed Rachael Ray In Hot Water With Her Fans
Rachael Ray's indelible mark on the cooking industry cannot be denied, but that doesn't mean she knows everything about the happenings in the kitchen. The celebrity cook and TV personality has shared a rainbow of culinary classics on her social media for her fans to try at home. However, a 2022 recipe for refried beans she posted on TikTok was not taken positively.
Ray offended the entire Hispanic community with her "ray-fried beans," as one user called them. Among many mistakes throughout the process, including her use of a food processor and drowning the beans in what she calls a "splash" of water — like the viral "two shots of vodka" lady — fans were appalled by the end result, where Ray displayed her incredibly burnt dish, telling her audience, "Look at that crust! Ah! Delightful!" Crust? On refried beans?
Not to fret. TikTok users were quick to judge... heavily. One commenter wrote: "Me as a Mexican and Mexicans everywhere... NOOOOOOOOO." Another quipped, "And all the abuelitas rolled in their grave!!!!" Of course, most of the comments highlighted Ray's lack of cultural knowledge associated with the recipe, making the comments even more hilarious. "You never got hit with a chancla for burning the beans and it shows," a user joked, while another said, "I just got posole flashbacks." Now that's another story...
It's not the first time Rachael Ray has made Hispanics cringe
Rachael Ray's refried beans were not received as poorly as her infamous 2019 pozole recipe. Two years after Ray made her vegetarian "Holy Smoky! Red Pozole" during an episode of the "Rachael Ray Show," the YouTube channel mamah! posted a video of two Mexican women reacting to her cooking — and they were shaking their heads the whole time. "Something's wrong with her head," one of the women said, while the other opined, "It's like dog food." The comments seemed to resoundingly agree with the reactors that Ray's recipe simply was not pozole. "My Mexican heart can't tolerate this kind of offense," someone wrote. "I feel sorry for all the pozoles in the world."
This was likely not one of Ray's favorite talk show moments, considering the incredible amount of backlash she received. From the canned beans (or beans at all) to the Frito garnish, Ray's so-called pozole had the world questioning how she even got her big break on TV. Before she became famous for her cooking, Ray worked at her family's restaurants in Cape Cod, Massachusetts. Clearly, they did not have pozole on the menu.