The TikTok Video That Landed Rachael Ray In Hot Water With Her Fans

Rachael Ray's indelible mark on the cooking industry cannot be denied, but that doesn't mean she knows everything about the happenings in the kitchen. The celebrity cook and TV personality has shared a rainbow of culinary classics on her social media for her fans to try at home. However, a 2022 recipe for refried beans she posted on TikTok was not taken positively.

Ray offended the entire Hispanic community with her "ray-fried beans," as one user called them. Among many mistakes throughout the process, including her use of a food processor and drowning the beans in what she calls a "splash" of water — like the viral "two shots of vodka" lady — fans were appalled by the end result, where Ray displayed her incredibly burnt dish, telling her audience, "Look at that crust! Ah! Delightful!" Crust? On refried beans?

Not to fret. TikTok users were quick to judge... heavily. One commenter wrote: "Me as a Mexican and Mexicans everywhere... NOOOOOOOOO." Another quipped, "And all the abuelitas rolled in their grave!!!!" Of course, most of the comments highlighted Ray's lack of cultural knowledge associated with the recipe, making the comments even more hilarious. "You never got hit with a chancla for burning the beans and it shows," a user joked, while another said, "I just got posole flashbacks." Now that's another story...