Who Is The Mother Of Princess Beatrice's Stepson?
Princess Beatrice has been married to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi since 2020. The couple have two children together, Sienna and Athena. Beatrice is also a stepmother to Mozzi's son, Christopher Woolf. More commonly known by his nickname, Wolfie, Beatrice's stepson, was born in March 2016. He was a toddler when Beatrice and Mozzi began their relationship. Wolfie was six when he first appeared in the royal spotlight during celebrations for Queen Elizabeth's platinum Jubilee.
Wolfie's mom, Dara Huang, and Mozzi were together from 2015-2018, and Huang has alluded that their relationship ended abruptly. Fortunately, they co-parent well together. That sense of community expanded as Huang and Beatrice developed a co-parenting rapport. "I feel lucky to have such positive people around him, who really embrace him," Huang explained to Harper's Bazaar U.K. (via People). "I don't understand people who are divorced and then hold their children as collateral; that doesn't make any sense. It's about creating a happy home and lifestyle."
While Wolfie's mom isn't as well-known as his royal stepmom, Huang is a famous figure in her own right. As an architect and owner of multiple businesses, Huang's talent has provided opportunities for her on TV and around the world. Three years before Wolfie was born, she launched an architecture and interior design company, Design Haus Liberty. Originally from the U.S., Huang now resides in the U.K. and Hong Kong. Here's what else we know about her.
Huang owns multiple businesses
Dara Huang grew up in Florida, and she's always been captivated by art. "I loved drawing in my childhood and this led to a career in architecture," Huang explained to Architecture Magazine. She also noted this decision was partially influenced by her parents. "Thank God [they didn't let me become an artist] because I don't know that I would be a good one," Huang informed Tatler.
Parental recommendations aside, Huang's been combining her love of art and architecture since she was a young kid. "I started drawing homes when I was nine," she informed The Wick. "I remember always being fascinated by the way different spaces made me feel." After she attended the University of Florida, Huang's architectural talents blossomed. She became one of four recipients of the University's Design Excellence Award.
She continued her education, earning her graduate degree from Harvard. Before venturing out on her own, Huang spent several years working at various architectural firms. In addition to starting Design Haus Liberty for architectural pursuits, she launched her own furniture and décor company, Dara Maison. Huang's goal was to create long-lasting pieces that she could use for her interior design projects and that customers could purchase for their own homes. She particularly wanted the furniture to withstand real-world wear and tear. "Because I have a child . . . it was important to me that these pieces are stain proof and durable," Huang explained on Dara Maison's website.
Huang showcased her design skills on TV
Dara Huang also flexed her design skills by appearing on "Britain's Most Expensive Houses." During the show, she described some of the most incredible (and ultra-pricey) projects that she's been involved with as a designer. "We've done clear glass garages, rising cars, we've got waterfalls," Huang explained on the show. "It can go anywhere from something as simple as a home theater to something as extravagant as baby shark tanks."
Besides showcasing her work for the uber-wealthy, Huang has also offered down-to-earth expertise as a judge on the U.K. reality series "The Big Interiors Battle." She's had a lot of experience in this area off-screen, and she enjoys working with up-and-coming designers.
Huang's also happy to share practical wisdom outside of TV gigs, whether it's through articles she's written or videos on her Instagram account. "When it comes to my own home, I'm the hack queen," Huang divulged to The Standard. "Everybody likes luxury, but it's about mixing and matching and knowing where to spend." For instance, she's suggested investing in comfy bedding, window coverings, and upholstered furniture and saving money by mixing in more cost-effective Ikea pieces.
Huang's also worked as a model
In addition to her work on reality shows, Dara Huang has been in front of the camera as a model, and she used this income to help finance graduate school. "I'd literally go from sleeping under my desk (pulling an all nighter) . . . to being on set with hair, make-up, a stylist," Huang recalled to Country & Town House. According to Huang, her early years balancing the glamour of a modeling career with the grueling work of grad school is similar to the way she balances the everyday work of running her business with the perks of her success.
In more recent times, Huang has continued to model occasionally, like in October 2024, when she shared a stunning set of black-and-white photos where she was wearing Stuart Weitzman knee-high boots. Huang has also been photographed for a variety of publications in conjunction with an article about her architectural and entrepreneurial skills. In March 2024, she was featured in Harper's Bazaar U.K.
Huang is a devoted mom
Despite Dara Huang's seemingly glamorous global lifestyle, the most important role in her life is being a parent to her son, Christopher Woolf. "He makes me so happy," Huang gushed to House Beautiful. "Honestly, I could be a stay-at-home mum, for sure." Like his mom, Wolfie has a love of art, and they enjoy creating together. Despite Huang's parents having reservations about her pursuing a fine arts career, Wolfie has reportedly made £40,000 from a single painting, thanks to his mom's wealthy clientele.
Since Huang also works in Hong Kong, there are chunks of time when she and Wolfie are apart. In these instances, Huang relies on Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. "Wolfie has had two sets of parents trying to help him on both sides, and I just think, 'The more, the merrier,'" Huang informed Harper's Bazaar U.K. (via People).
Despite his royal connections, Wolfie is rarely seen at public events, and Huang endeavors to keep his childhood as normal as possible. In 2024, she posted a list of their summer activities when they visited the U.S. together. She included relatable experiences like spending time with grandparents, swimming, and going to the grocery store for small treats. Huang has also noted that being a mom has deepened her relationship with her own mother. "I will live every day trying to be half the mother that she was and hopefully, she will know how much I appreciate her," Huang declared on Instagram in March 2025.