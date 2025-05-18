Who Is The Mother Of Princess Beatrice's Stepson?

Princess Beatrice has been married to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi since 2020. The couple have two children together, Sienna and Athena. Beatrice is also a stepmother to Mozzi's son, Christopher Woolf. More commonly known by his nickname, Wolfie, Beatrice's stepson, was born in March 2016. He was a toddler when Beatrice and Mozzi began their relationship. Wolfie was six when he first appeared in the royal spotlight during celebrations for Queen Elizabeth's platinum Jubilee.

Wolfie's mom, Dara Huang, and Mozzi were together from 2015-2018, and Huang has alluded that their relationship ended abruptly. Fortunately, they co-parent well together. That sense of community expanded as Huang and Beatrice developed a co-parenting rapport. "I feel lucky to have such positive people around him, who really embrace him," Huang explained to Harper's Bazaar U.K. (via People). "I don't understand people who are divorced and then hold their children as collateral; that doesn't make any sense. It's about creating a happy home and lifestyle."

While Wolfie's mom isn't as well-known as his royal stepmom, Huang is a famous figure in her own right. As an architect and owner of multiple businesses, Huang's talent has provided opportunities for her on TV and around the world. Three years before Wolfie was born, she launched an architecture and interior design company, Design Haus Liberty. Originally from the U.S., Huang now resides in the U.K. and Hong Kong. Here's what else we know about her.