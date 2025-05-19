The Most Inappropriate Outfits Rachael Ray Has Worn Over The Years

Rachael Ray has been a household name since the 2000s, meaning her fans have been along for the ride to watch her stunning transformation. During her rise to fame, her style has experienced quite the evolution as well, but there is one thing that hasn't changed: her love of black clothing. Even back in 2004, when she attended the "Rockets Redglare" premiere afterparty, she opted for a black blouse with a matching handbag and shoes, paired with darkwash jeans. Fast forward to 2025, her attire still gives funeral chic. For the South Beach Food and Wine Festival's Burger Bash in February 2025, Ray was styled in some black leather joggers and a matching T-shirt, throwing on a black short-sleeved trench coat to finish off the look.

As it turns out, there is a reason that the celebrity chef favors dark colors. Ray and her husband, John Cusimano, have been criticized in the past for some weird things that go on in their relationship, but their decision to remake their wedding bands was not one of them. During a Q&A for the "Rachael Ray Show" in January 2021, she and her Cusimano gave insight as to why their love of black helped them redesign their wedding rings. Ray first explained that her original platinum ring had left her hand scarred from cooking while wearing it, prompting the change. During the process, they opted for black diamonds on the new bands, "I like black much more than I like white, we're very dark people," Ray remarked, continuing, "We like nighttime. We like rock music."

That being said, there have been times when the television personality stepped out in an outfit that completely missed the mark and was inappropriate. Spoiler alert: it's when she wasn't wearing her signature color.