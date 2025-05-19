The Most Inappropriate Outfits Rachael Ray Has Worn Over The Years
Rachael Ray has been a household name since the 2000s, meaning her fans have been along for the ride to watch her stunning transformation. During her rise to fame, her style has experienced quite the evolution as well, but there is one thing that hasn't changed: her love of black clothing. Even back in 2004, when she attended the "Rockets Redglare" premiere afterparty, she opted for a black blouse with a matching handbag and shoes, paired with darkwash jeans. Fast forward to 2025, her attire still gives funeral chic. For the South Beach Food and Wine Festival's Burger Bash in February 2025, Ray was styled in some black leather joggers and a matching T-shirt, throwing on a black short-sleeved trench coat to finish off the look.
As it turns out, there is a reason that the celebrity chef favors dark colors. Ray and her husband, John Cusimano, have been criticized in the past for some weird things that go on in their relationship, but their decision to remake their wedding bands was not one of them. During a Q&A for the "Rachael Ray Show" in January 2021, she and her Cusimano gave insight as to why their love of black helped them redesign their wedding rings. Ray first explained that her original platinum ring had left her hand scarred from cooking while wearing it, prompting the change. During the process, they opted for black diamonds on the new bands, "I like black much more than I like white, we're very dark people," Ray remarked, continuing, "We like nighttime. We like rock music."
That being said, there have been times when the television personality stepped out in an outfit that completely missed the mark and was inappropriate. Spoiler alert: it's when she wasn't wearing her signature color.
Her cooking attire hasn't always been up to code
Rachael Ray has done several live cooking demonstrations over the years, but back in the early days of her budding career, she chose an outfit, or lack thereof, that could've been a recipe for disaster. In February 2005, a then 37-year-old Ray showed off her tanned and toned abs at the South Beach Food and Wine Festival in Miami by wearing a chocolate brown bikini, paired with some chunky earth-toned pearls. While she certainly brought the heat, we can't help but worry that she would be at risk of burning herself during her cooking demonstration.
Pattern mixing has not been her friend
Rachael Ray has established herself as a multi-faceted television personality, as interviews with celebrities have become an integral part of "The Rachael Ray Show." However, she could stand to learn something when it comes to styling. In May 2019, actress Lauren Ash joined Ray for an interview about her new beau, but all people could focus on was the mess of patterns Ray was wearing. She opted for a horizontally striped sweater with black, white, blue, yellow, and red, and a floral-patterned skirt of the same palette. On the Facebook post advertising the segment, viewers shared what they thought of the bold choices. "Looks like she found her clothes today at a rummage sale," one user joked. "Wow, she really did dress in the DARK," another quipped. Perhaps Ray should be opting for something a little less distracting for interviews from now on.
She had a mortifying wardrobe flub in front of the President
Everyone's bound to have a wardrobe malfunction at some point; fabric tearing, a heel snapping, even indecent exposure. One fateful day in October 2016, Rachael Ray had all three things happen simultaneously. At the White House, no less. During an episode of her show in November 2016, Ray was joined by Alexandra Wentworth to detail what went down at the White House State dinner.
Ray prefaced by mentioning how on edge she was going into the meal, as it was the first time she had been invited, when moments later, she took a tumble when her heel tore through the gown's lining. "It got so caught up around the giant heel that I don't even know how to walk in [that] the woman checking you in at the White House had to go find scissors and cut it out in front of everybody." No one is safe from these kinds of style gaffes, but Ray should take it as a sign to take a trip to the tailor before wearing a ball gown with extra fabric, or maybe some wearable shoes.
She put the 'jump' in jumpsuit, but her outerwear clashed with it
Rachael Ray had a blast at her annual "Rachael Ray's Feedback" event at the South by Southwest Conference in March 2018, but her outfit, once again, stole the show. She wore an intricately patterned, earth-toned jumpsuit, but was given a brightly colored Varsity-style jacket when she joined Salt-n-Pepa on stage for their performance. Unfortunately, the earthy colors of the jumpsuit combined with the yellow, blue, and red jacket lacked cohesiveness and were, quite frankly, a bit of an eyesore. When it comes to styling, Ray definitely knows how to "Push it!"
She confused the red carpet for the library
In May 2022, Rachael Ray was joined by her husband, John Cusimano, for the premiere of the documentary "We Need People," but she thought she was clocking in for her shift as a librarian. The celebrity chef opted for a nude palette, with a cream-colored blouse and a corresponding skirt, accessorized with a pair of nude boots and a butter-yellow clutch. The combination of Ray's outfit with her signature glasses, middle part, and dated jewelry channeled grandma core, though Ray has actively opted against having children. We suggest that she sticks to her usual, darker-toned palette.