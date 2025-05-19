Tragic Details About Modern Family Star Julie Bowen's Divorce From Ex-Husband Scott

Throughout all 11 seasons of the beloved ABC sitcom "Modern Family," Julie Bowen starred as outspoken perfectionist and dedicated mom-of-three Claire Dunphy. Despite having to overcome some challenges, Claire and her lovably goofy husband Phil Dunphy (Ty Burrell) managed to make their marriage last until the end of the series. But while Bowen's fictional romance ended up working out, the "Modern Family" star and her real-life partner ended up calling it quits after 13 years of marriage. Bowen filed for divorce from husband Scott Phillips in early 2018, with everything finalized later that same year.

Although the finer details have mostly been kept under wraps, Bowen has occasionally opened up about how difficult their split was. In a 2016 interview with People, two years before she and Phillips broke up, the actor admitted that most of their lengthy relationship had become a blur in her mind. "Honestly I only remember up until we had the kids," she quipped adding, "Then you're like, 'What?' Twelve years. We've had children for nine. So I remember the first three years, the rest of it is like a blackout." Ironically, Bowen later confessed to Us Weekly that her three kids were among the few things keeping her grounded amid the legal proceedings regarding her separation from Phillips.

As she explained, "The beauty of having three children is they don't give you much time for thinking. They're like a crash course in being in the now." Given her former husband's got a considerably more private career as a real estate investor, Phillips himself understandably does not appear to have commented publicly on the matter.