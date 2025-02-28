Tragic Details About Modern Family Star Ty Burrell

You've likely heard a few stories about actors thinking about leaving Hollywood just before getting their big break — whether it's Melissa McCarthy almost quitting acting a week before booking "Gilmore Girls" or Chris Hemsworth nearly doing the same right before he was cast as Marvel's Thor. Ty Burrell had a similar experience and recalled in a 2012 interview with Glamour that he was just about ready to walk away when ABC came calling for "Modern Family."

Burrell explained that going on a myriad of auditions, only to be turned down most of the time, took a toll on him. Moreover, he confessed that part of the reason he stuck with acting was that he didn't think he had any other option. "I'm not burdened with another skill set," Burrell laughed, adding, "I really can't do anything else." But even so, the industry started to be too much for him, and he was seriously considering what other options he had.

Burrell also revealed that his wife, Holly, had herself quit acting a number of years prior. "She still loves performing, but the business is so weird and hard. I was in a similar boat where I didn't know if I could keep it up," he said. It's not hard to see why Burrell may have been frustrated, as most of his TV jobs up until that point were either one-off appearances on dramas or main roles on short-lived sitcoms. Fortunately, "Modern Family" came along and offered him long-term stability.

