The beloved sitcom "Modern Family" premiered in 2009 and aired for 11 seasons, wrapping up in 2020. The show won over audiences and critics alike with its sharp humor, unique cast of characters, and its depiction of truly modern and unconventional families, garnering 22 Primetime Emmy wins during its run.

Fans fell in love with the show's super talented and hilarious cast and rooted for them in their respective relationships. In real life, many of the actors in the series had personal lives that mirrored those of their characters, while others lived lives that were in contrast to the roles they played.

From Ed O'Neill, who is a married man with children, to Sofía Vergara and Julie Bowen whose real-life relationships were not as harmonious as the ones they had on the show, to Sarah Hyland and Ariel Winter who are all grown up and in serious relationships of their own, the cast members of "Modern Family" each have interesting personal lives. Read on to learn more about the "Modern Family" cast's real-life partners.

