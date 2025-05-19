What Does Elon Musk's Mom Maye Look Like Under All That Makeup?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As the mom of a tech billionaire, one can imagine the luxuries Maye Musk has. But the South African doesn't just identify as Elon Musk's mother; Maye is an incredibly successful dietitian and model who still rocks it in front of the camera after a decades-long career. This silver fox is stunning when she's all dolled up for photo shoots and red carpet events, but her most eye-catching looks ought to be her makeup-less moments.

Maye was glowing in sunny photos from her barefaced trip to Geneva, Switzerland, in February 2025. The pics, which she posted on Instagram, are proof of how gracefully Maye has aged over the years. In a 2017 interview with Vogue Italia, the nutritionist credited her exquisite skin to one habit she never let herself adopt: smoking. "Smoking destroys the radiance of your skin," said Maye. That's evident when looking at her au naturel visage in another Instagram post of her signing copies of her memoir, "A Woman Makes a Plan" — not to mention, her glasses are the cherry on top of her casual appearance. Even Time Magazine put Maye's makeup-free face on the cover of a 2010 Time Health issue.

Though the model is a natural beauty, she finds herself most confident with a touch of product. "I don't like me in no makeup at all," Maye told makeup brand Glossier in 2018, noting that she normally applies a layer of CoverGirl Simply Ageless foundation, a bit of eye cream, and a lip balm for her everyday look. "During the day, I'm really quick to apply a compact."