What Does Elon Musk's Mom Maye Look Like Under All That Makeup?
As the mom of a tech billionaire, one can imagine the luxuries Maye Musk has. But the South African doesn't just identify as Elon Musk's mother; Maye is an incredibly successful dietitian and model who still rocks it in front of the camera after a decades-long career. This silver fox is stunning when she's all dolled up for photo shoots and red carpet events, but her most eye-catching looks ought to be her makeup-less moments.
Maye was glowing in sunny photos from her barefaced trip to Geneva, Switzerland, in February 2025. The pics, which she posted on Instagram, are proof of how gracefully Maye has aged over the years. In a 2017 interview with Vogue Italia, the nutritionist credited her exquisite skin to one habit she never let herself adopt: smoking. "Smoking destroys the radiance of your skin," said Maye. That's evident when looking at her au naturel visage in another Instagram post of her signing copies of her memoir, "A Woman Makes a Plan" — not to mention, her glasses are the cherry on top of her casual appearance. Even Time Magazine put Maye's makeup-free face on the cover of a 2010 Time Health issue.
Though the model is a natural beauty, she finds herself most confident with a touch of product. "I don't like me in no makeup at all," Maye told makeup brand Glossier in 2018, noting that she normally applies a layer of CoverGirl Simply Ageless foundation, a bit of eye cream, and a lip balm for her everyday look. "During the day, I'm really quick to apply a compact."
Maye Musk's guide to natural beauty
If there's anyone who can give you an age-defying skincare routine, it's Maye Musk. Her whole approach to skincare is maintaining, not reversing. She's not afraid of a few wrinkles and sun spots, but understands that it is important to take care of your skin. As a certified dietician, Maye believes that healthy skin starts from within. "I really have specialized in eating well; lots of fruits and vegetables and whole grains," she told Vogue. Nutrition isn't her only secret to a glowing face; moisturizer and sunscreen are a must.
Now in her 70s, Maye has wholeheartedly accepted the changes to her appearance — now she's practically unrecognizable without her signature natural white/grey hair. In 2017, she told the Daily Mail that she began growing out her bleached hair, leaving her blonde box dye behind, in her 50s. "Looking back, letting my hair go natural was an amazing decision because I started getting major ad campaigns," she said. "People would stop me in the street and say they loved my hair." With her natural color, Maye has been on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition, been named a CoverGirl, and even starred in Beyoncé's "Haunted" music video — and she's not finished yet.