Pictures Of Melania Trump That Prove She's Always Been Wildly Out Of Donald's League

Donald Trump's third wife, Melania Trump, has always been a stylish woman, with some famously great fashion moments in her past. After modeling when she was a teenager in her home country of Slovenia, she later left home and traveled across Europe working as a model before making her way to Manhattan in 1996. With striking cheekbones, a gorgeous jawline, and legs for days, Melania was a stunningly beautiful woman in her mid-20s when she met Donald.

The pair initially met at a party in September of 1998, just two years after Melania had made Manhattan her home. Even then, as people routinely point out now, Melania was wildly out of Donald's league when it came to her beauty, class, and elegance. Donald had already had two failed marriages, and was in the process of divorcing Marla Maples when they first began dating. But there was something about Donald, the brash New York real estate mogul, that attracted Melania. They wound up tying the knot in January 2005 in Palm Beach, Florida.

The pair have one of the most massive age gaps in U.S. history among political couples, and the passage of time has done Donald no favors. Melania, meanwhile, has remained stoically beautiful and elegant — even when some of her fashion choices have felt surprisingly outdated. But as we can see in a slew of throwback posts and red carpet photos from her early days with Donald, she's always been on a whole different level from her powerful husband.