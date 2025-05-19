Pictures Of Melania Trump That Prove She's Always Been Wildly Out Of Donald's League
Donald Trump's third wife, Melania Trump, has always been a stylish woman, with some famously great fashion moments in her past. After modeling when she was a teenager in her home country of Slovenia, she later left home and traveled across Europe working as a model before making her way to Manhattan in 1996. With striking cheekbones, a gorgeous jawline, and legs for days, Melania was a stunningly beautiful woman in her mid-20s when she met Donald.
The pair initially met at a party in September of 1998, just two years after Melania had made Manhattan her home. Even then, as people routinely point out now, Melania was wildly out of Donald's league when it came to her beauty, class, and elegance. Donald had already had two failed marriages, and was in the process of divorcing Marla Maples when they first began dating. But there was something about Donald, the brash New York real estate mogul, that attracted Melania. They wound up tying the knot in January 2005 in Palm Beach, Florida.
The pair have one of the most massive age gaps in U.S. history among political couples, and the passage of time has done Donald no favors. Melania, meanwhile, has remained stoically beautiful and elegant — even when some of her fashion choices have felt surprisingly outdated. But as we can see in a slew of throwback posts and red carpet photos from her early days with Donald, she's always been on a whole different level from her powerful husband.
Melania Trump stuns in shimmering pink on New Year's Eve
On December 31, 2002, right as the world was about to ring in the New Year, Melania — then going by her maiden name, Melania Knauss — looked perfect in pale pink. The fashion model and future wife of Donald Trump showed up the business mogul in a big way, rocking a gorgeous and somewhat revealing evening gown that showed off her delicate décolletage and featured a thigh-high slit. The light-catching ensemble, and matching glitter bracelet, really allowed her dark hair to shine.
Melania Trump makes a casual style look super chic at a fashion show in 2004
Just a few months before she tied the knot with Donald Trump, in September 2004, Melania rocked a surprisingly casual look to the Spring 2005 Marc Jacobs show in New York City. Melania was giving off serious Elizabeth Hurley vibes with a chic pink semi-sheer top that hinted at her midriff and blue jeans that showed off her impressive legs. Wearing her long brown hair in cascading curls, and complementing the look with a bold, golden cross necklace, this look gave Melania a rare sense of relatability.
Melania Trump exudes retro charm in tropical TBT post
Melania Trump was giving off tropical "Charlie's Angel" vibes in this stylish throwback photo she shared to her Facebook account back in January 2014 with the caption, "#throwbackthursday." Melania rocked a long-sleeved white dress with thin horizontal black stripes in the retro-filtered snapshot, which appears to have been taken amid a modeling shoot.
Her stunning chestnut hair frames her face flawlessly, and she's got the sultry, smokey-eyed look of a cinematic femme fatale. Based solely on this photo, it seems as if Melania could have been a Bond Girl, if her career had taken a different path.
Melania Trump rocks a flirty firefighter costume for Halloween in 2012
For Halloween 2012, Melania Trump got into the spirit of the holiday by dressing up like a sexy firefighter. Melania shared a photo of her stylish look to Facebook in 2012, and wished her followers a simple "Happy Halloween." Many on Facebook couldn't help but compliment the future first lady's impressively long legs, which she flaunted in her costume. Rocking a red and yellow minidress and a plastic firefighter's helmet, Melania was all smiles as she posed in what appears to be the golden lobby of Trump Tower.
Melania Trump steals the red carpet spotlight in June 2005
Just a few months after tying the knot with Donald Trump, Melania Trump stepped out in style at the Ziegfeld Theatre in New York City for the world premiere of "War of the Worlds." Melania's satin, rosy champagne gown showed off her curves, and shined in the lights of the red carpet. The outing served as a date night for Melania and Donald, although Melania stole the spotlight with her stunning style, striking dirty blonde locks, and impressively sparkly jewel-encrusted bracelet.
Melania Trump sparkles at the Met Gala in 2008
Melania Trump joined Donald Trump at the 2008 Met Gala, where the theme for that year's star-studded event was "Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy." Melania was seemingly trying to live out her Barbie fantasy in this striking Vera Wang gown. The gorgeous hot pink mermaid style gown was vibrantly fun and flamboyant — as compared to her husband's standard classic tux — and showcased just how lively Melania could be. The couple actually attended numerous Met Gala events, but her look in 2008 showcased both Melania's model looks but her rarely glimpsed fashion playfulness as well.