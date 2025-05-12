Kimberly Guilfoyle Misses A Spot Flexing Her Rusty Photoshopping Skills & We're Cringing
Former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle's unflinching obsession with her appearance isn't waning any time soon, even if the public refuses to accept her inappropriate, outdated wardrobe and plastic surgery look. On top of her cosmetic changes and over-the-top wardrobe, Guilfoyle has also relied on her out-of-control photoshop habits to portray herself as a stunning young woman, albeit with Barbie doll-coded results spectators aren't buying.
Guilfoyle showed a polite smile, and perhaps a bit too much cleavage, at Bienvenido's 2025 Cinco de Mayo Reception. "Had an amazing time being a part of the Cinco de Mayo reception with @bienvenido.us!" she wrote in a May 11 Instagram post. "Celebrating the vibrant history of Hispanic Americans with friends and community was truly inspiring." Her excitement for the event was outweighed by her eagerness to doctor her photos, and she yet again confirmed her photoshop obsession with a rookie mistake. Her bony, veiny, hands and arms told us all we needed to know about her true age, contrary to what her digitally-smoothed face wanted the public to believe. The large oversight sent a glaring message that she is out of practice messing with her pictures.
She's obsessed with manipulating her looks
Although Kimberly Guilfoyle has a clear tendency of taking her photoshopping habits too far, her recent Instagram posts show she may have eased up on her addiction. She's instead been busy sharing screenshots of conservative posts from other platforms, like President Donald Trump's Truth Social outlet and the Elon Musk-owned X.
Guilfoyle's Cinco de Mayo post represents one of the less-frequent occasions she's reverted back to sharing dishonest photos of herself. Her suspiciously smooth skin emitted an unnatural glow in a March 3, 2025 Instagram post celebrating Big Dog Ranch Rescue, and she ensured she looked like a fashion model, but forgot to adjust the harsh lighting, in a March 28 photo. The incoming U.S. Ambassador to Greece left the digital work to Metropolitan Palm Beach for the cover photo of its April edition, which she shared in an April 24 Instagram post. Even if she wasn't manually altering her pictures, Guilfoyle's obvious fillers, Botox, and excessive makeup will prevent the public from ever seeing her natural looks again.
Regardless of how she changes her complexion, some X users haven't been impressed by the results. "Some people sell their soul for money and fame," one X user wrote. "She looks horrible with all the plastic surgery she has had done."