Rachael Ray's Unrecognizable Appearance In Tragic New Video Has Fans Worried

Rachael Ray's recent video for Mother's Day is being talked about amongst fans for all the wrong reasons. The famous chef shared a video to Instagram of herself opening up about her time as a younger person in New York City. She didn't have a dime to her name, and didn't want to ask her mother for money. She did a TV show called "$40 a Day" later down the line, which is exactly what she used to live on for a week at a time. While $40 stretched farther back in the early 2000s than it does today, it still wasn't much to work with.

"I always felt so grateful that I came from people that taught me how to buy dry beans, a few vegetables, very little protein, and to live on that for a long time," Ray said. "And I am deeply grateful for it. It has changed the course of my life. It's made my life what it is." She also praised her mother, in both the video and the Instagram caption: "She showed me how to make something outta nothing — and how to do it with love."

However, many fans thought something seemed off about Ray, and voiced their concerns in the comments. "Rachel. Are you okay? You don't look well," one person asked, spelling the entrepreneur's name wrong. "What happened to her? Wow!" wondered another. A third called her "Almost unrecognizable." Other people chastised these types of comments, noting how people change when they get older and that there was nothing wrong with that.