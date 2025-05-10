All Of Rachael Ray's Health Problems Explained

Back in October 2008, reports began swirling that Rachael Ray's childhood sickness had manifested into throat cancer, particularly one published by The National Enquirer. In the now-deleted article, it claimed that Ray was afraid she did have cancer, and surgery would result in her not being able to speak for two months, according to People. One of Ray's representatives, Charlie Dougiello, was quick to put the rumors to rest, but did deliver some news about the celebrity chef's health status.

"Rachael is the picture of health. She is having very minor surgery to remove a benign cyst on her vocal cord," he remarked to People, continuing, "It's a common in-and-out procedure that she will have in early December and it will not adversely [affect] any of her daytime show or Food Network tapings." He then doubled down on the fact that this was just another bump in the road for Ray, and that despite the procedure, she was feeling perfectly healthy. However, the surgery didn't occur when Dougiello said it would.

While the speculation that she would have to rest her voice for months following the procedure was proven to be false, she would most likely have to rest her voice for about a week following surgery, and for a busy woman like Ray, that simply wasn't an option. She decided to try vocal therapy instead. "Her doctors felt that with some vocal coaching and therapy, they could reduce the size of the cyst and have it eventually disappear," Dougiello remarked, per ABC News. Ultimately, Ray would find out that surgery would be the only way to effectively rid herself of the cyst, and she had the procedure in July 2009.