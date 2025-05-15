Is Karoline Leavitt A Natural Blonde? Signs Her Signature Hair Color Comes From A Bottle

It might be hard to believe, but in the past, Karoline Leavitt has shown that she's willing to wear her hair a little bit darker than she does nowadays, when only her roots peek through. Before the White House press secretary's official MAGA initiation, her blonde hair was colored in a less loud shade than we're accustomed to seeing. Additionally, a bolder Leavitt took her familiar hairstyle in a completely different direction when she showed up for a Fox News interview as a full-on brunette. While speaking with Jesse Watters, the Trump staffer once again looked completely unrecognizable with her hair dyed dark brown. To make her appearance even more jarring, her hair didn't fall past her shoulders like it normally does and was instead slicked back in a chic updo.

I was *shocked* when Karoline Leavitt turned brunette just prior to the inauguration (1/16/25 w/@JesseBWatters) 😳 In order to appear normal on @FoxNews, she has now reverted to her natural bottle-blonde appearance 👱‍♀️ https://t.co/2m0zZ0u7ut pic.twitter.com/AmlImwJy2Z — Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) January 21, 2025

Although we couldn't see behind her head, Leavitt probably tied it into a ponytail or a bun for the appearance. But it's a fashion statement she has seemingly done away with since assuming the role of press secretary. On X, a user pointed out that this rare sighting of a dark-haired Leavitt occurred not too long before Trump was sworn into the White House. "I was *shocked* when Karoline Leavitt turned brunette just prior to the inauguration," they quipped. It's unclear whether she was showing audiences what her real hair color looked like or if she was simply feeling a bit more experimental. Whatever the case, it's unlikely we'll ever see this side of her again since the White House staffer has fully immersed herself in the MAGA look that the Trump administration favors.