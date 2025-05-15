Is Karoline Leavitt A Natural Blonde? Signs Her Signature Hair Color Comes From A Bottle
Karoline Leavitt's signature locks make her a perfect fit for Donald Trump's MAGA-sponsored Republican Party. The youngest White House press secretary in history is typically seen sporting the kind of light blonde hair that's often styled in a similar way as her contemporaries. But the New Hampshire native might've exposed just how much Leavitt's appearance has drastically changed since Trump hired her as a spokesperson. The White House staffer showed off her freshly-lightened locks in a picture posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, where Leavitt posed in front of a mirror at a salon. Even by the press secretary's own standards, her hair looked blonder than usual, indicating that she has at least some experience with dyeing it.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt's shirt: "Make America Blonde Again" pic.twitter.com/710jn2tqBp
— PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) April 28, 2025
This only further fueled the growing speculation that Leavitt's famously light blonde hair isn't quite as natural as it's made out to be. Her sometimes darker roots provide even more evidence that the Trump staffer isn't showing her true colors, at least where her hair is concerned. However, the politician was spotted with blonde locks in childhood pictures and throwback college photos where Leavitt is nearly unrecognizable. So, if she isn't a natural blonde, then that indicates her hair is a con she's been maintaining even years before she made it onto MAGA's radar.
Does Karoline Leavitt look more like herself as a brunette?
It might be hard to believe, but in the past, Karoline Leavitt has shown that she's willing to wear her hair a little bit darker than she does nowadays, when only her roots peek through. Before the White House press secretary's official MAGA initiation, her blonde hair was colored in a less loud shade than we're accustomed to seeing. Additionally, a bolder Leavitt took her familiar hairstyle in a completely different direction when she showed up for a Fox News interview as a full-on brunette. While speaking with Jesse Watters, the Trump staffer once again looked completely unrecognizable with her hair dyed dark brown. To make her appearance even more jarring, her hair didn't fall past her shoulders like it normally does and was instead slicked back in a chic updo.
I was *shocked* when Karoline Leavitt turned brunette just prior to the inauguration (1/16/25 w/@JesseBWatters) 😳
In order to appear normal on @FoxNews, she has now reverted to her natural bottle-blonde appearance 👱♀️ https://t.co/2m0zZ0u7ut pic.twitter.com/AmlImwJy2Z
— Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) January 21, 2025
Although we couldn't see behind her head, Leavitt probably tied it into a ponytail or a bun for the appearance. But it's a fashion statement she has seemingly done away with since assuming the role of press secretary. On X, a user pointed out that this rare sighting of a dark-haired Leavitt occurred not too long before Trump was sworn into the White House. "I was *shocked* when Karoline Leavitt turned brunette just prior to the inauguration," they quipped. It's unclear whether she was showing audiences what her real hair color looked like or if she was simply feeling a bit more experimental. Whatever the case, it's unlikely we'll ever see this side of her again since the White House staffer has fully immersed herself in the MAGA look that the Trump administration favors.