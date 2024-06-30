Karoline Leavitt's Appearance Has Drastically Changed Since Trump Hired Her As A Spokesperson

The Trump brand is as politically divisive as it is aesthetically cohesive, with similar dress codes, hairstyles, and makeup looks among the various men and women in its camp — including former President Donald Trump's spokesperson as of January 2024, Karoline Leavitt. The New Hampshire native and Saint Anselm College graduate was appointed as Trump's press secretary at only 26 years old, and her appearance has already changed drastically.

Political and legal strategist Lucas Witherspoon pointed out the stylistic changes on X, formerly known as Twitter, with side-by-side photos of Leavitt before and after her appointment. "I want to highlight what Karoline Leavitt looked like two years ago when she was running for the House in NH versus what she looks like now that she's gotten the Trump makeover. They do this to practically every woman who ends up working in front of the camera for his campaign."

I want to highlight what Karoline Leavitt looked like two years ago when she was running for the House in NH versus what she looks like now that she's gotten the Trump makeover. They do this to practically every woman who ends up working in front of the camera for his campaign. pic.twitter.com/xb1r2ZyXsi — Lucas Witherspoon (@lucaslicentious) June 24, 2024

And indeed, the two photographs show marked differences in Leavitt's appearance. After being hired as Trump's press secretary, Leavitt's makeup appears to have gotten heavier, her contour more pronounced, and her hair cut and curled similarly to other women in Trump's circle, like former First Lady Melania Trump.