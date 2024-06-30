Karoline Leavitt's Appearance Has Drastically Changed Since Trump Hired Her As A Spokesperson
The Trump brand is as politically divisive as it is aesthetically cohesive, with similar dress codes, hairstyles, and makeup looks among the various men and women in its camp — including former President Donald Trump's spokesperson as of January 2024, Karoline Leavitt. The New Hampshire native and Saint Anselm College graduate was appointed as Trump's press secretary at only 26 years old, and her appearance has already changed drastically.
Political and legal strategist Lucas Witherspoon pointed out the stylistic changes on X, formerly known as Twitter, with side-by-side photos of Leavitt before and after her appointment. "I want to highlight what Karoline Leavitt looked like two years ago when she was running for the House in NH versus what she looks like now that she's gotten the Trump makeover. They do this to practically every woman who ends up working in front of the camera for his campaign."
I want to highlight what Karoline Leavitt looked like two years ago when she was running for the House in NH versus what she looks like now that she's gotten the Trump makeover.
They do this to practically every woman who ends up working in front of the camera for his campaign. pic.twitter.com/xb1r2ZyXsi
— Lucas Witherspoon (@lucaslicentious) June 24, 2024
And indeed, the two photographs show marked differences in Leavitt's appearance. After being hired as Trump's press secretary, Leavitt's makeup appears to have gotten heavier, her contour more pronounced, and her hair cut and curled similarly to other women in Trump's circle, like former First Lady Melania Trump.
Karoline Leavitt doesn't just embody the Trump brand in appearance
Former New Hampshire representative hopeful Karoline Leavitt doesn't just look the part of a member of former President Donald Trump's innermost circle. She also embodies the same unapologetic, fiery attitude when dealing with the press. In fact, Leavitt's interview with CNN "This Morning" host Kasie Hunt got so tempestuous when discussing the June 2024 presidential debate that Hunt ended the interview abruptly, cutting off Leavitt's on-air feed.
The late June debate has already riled up either side of the political spectrum — so much so that even President Joe Biden opted to hit below the belt with a swipe at Trump's legal turmoil during one of his first debate challenges. Biden's opposition has responded in kind, in this particular instance with Leavitt at the helm. While speaking with Hunt, the young spokesperson argued that her boss would be entering an unfair debate moderated and aired by CNN.
"President Trump is knowingly going into a hostile environment on this very network, on CNN, with debate moderators who have made their opinions about him very known over the past eight years," Leavitt argued (via Fox News). Agitated, Hunt repeatedly requested Leavitt not denounce her colleagues at CNN and emphasized their professionalism in their debate roles. Unwilling to cede the argument, Leavitt continued to talk over the "This Morning" host until she felt she had no choice but to end the interview.
The young press secretary isn't the first woman to change her looks drastically
Karoline Leavitt's change in appearance is so noticeable because she's not the first woman to change up her style after joining Donald Trump's payroll. Trump's high-profile attorney Alina Habba's appearance has also changed drastically since Trump hired her, moreover, in similar ways to Leavitt. Like the New Hampshire native, Habba (pictured, middle) has opted for heavier eye makeup, more pronounced contour, and flashier clothing and jewelry since joining Trump's legal team.
Kimberly Guilfoyle (pictured, right) is another woman in Trump's inner circle whose looks have dramatically changed in recent years. The fiancé of Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., is one of many women who bear uncanny resemblances to former First Lady Melania Trump, including former White House aide Margo Martin and ex-director of communications Hope Hicks. These women bear the same high, bronzed cheekbones, shadowy, long-lashed eyes, and expertly toned and curled brunette hair as the Slovenian-born former model and first lady.
Even women who aren't officially in Donald Trump's circle seem to want to look the part, including South Dakota governor Kristi Noem. A divisive VP contender for Trump, Noem has changed her hair, makeup, and style to match the Trump aesthetic. "It's all about her appeal to an audience of one," Republican strategist Ron Bonjean told the New York Times. "She is showing [Trump] she works well in front of the camera...while fitting into the mode of women int the Trump universe."