Karoline Leavitt Is Nearly Unrecognizable In Throwback College Photos
America's youngest press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, is certainly leaving an impression. Boasting a remarkable transformation since Leavitt was first hired by Donald Trump to help with the divisive politician's ultimately successful presidential campaign, Leavitt has taken to the press podium with a natural flair for being embattled. In between Leavitt dodging plastic surgery rumors and ramping up the rhetoric required of her high-profile position, she's found time to brag about being a working mom who can have it all. One of the things Leavitt can't escape, however, is how unrecognizable she is in some of her throwback college photos — including the ones she posts herself.
Trump's press secretary used the caption of a March 2023 Instagram post to highlight some of her updated successes. The first photo in the carousel is of "an eager 18-year-old student attending every political event possible," with Leavitt noting how far she's come. Next, the proud politician writes about her experiences ranging "from serving in the White House, working on Capitol Hill, & becoming the youngest nominee for U.S. Congress in history." Considering she graduated college in 2019, how unrecognizable Leavitt has become since Trump hired her as his spokesperson is truly startling. Other resurfaced photos from her time spent at Saint Anselm College show just how much she's morphed.
Karoline Leavitt has transformed during her time in the political sphere
As unrecognizable as she might be today, it did take Karoline Leavitt a while to work her way up to where she is now. When Leavitt got the job as spokesperson for Donald Trump, it notably wasn't her first foray into politics. In fact, it seems that every time she tried to pursue her own political career, controversies followed Leavitt wherever she went. One of the biggest issues to hover around the ambitious New Hampshire native was how she handled finances for her congressional campaign in 2022. According to a 2025 report cited by NOTUS, Leavitt never paid back financial contributions over the legal donation limit.
No formal charges have been filed in the matter at the time of writing, but it certainly would be a great explanation for someone wanting to completely change their look as a means of moving away from a very public mess up. One of the eerie things about how much Leavitt has updated her style since college is that it ages her significantly. As much as she loves being referred to as the youngest press secretary ever, it's hard to remember she is under 30. It's what made the massive age gap between Leavitt and her husband Nicholas Riccio come as such a shock. Hopefully Leavitt can avoid any future legal troubles, remember to stay hydrated, and lather on the sunscreen to keep that youthful glow for as long as possible.