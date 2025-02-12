Karoline Leavitt Is Nearly Unrecognizable In Throwback College Photos

As unrecognizable as she might be today, it did take Karoline Leavitt a while to work her way up to where she is now. When Leavitt got the job as spokesperson for Donald Trump, it notably wasn't her first foray into politics. In fact, it seems that every time she tried to pursue her own political career, controversies followed Leavitt wherever she went. One of the biggest issues to hover around the ambitious New Hampshire native was how she handled finances for her congressional campaign in 2022. According to a 2025 report cited by NOTUS, Leavitt never paid back financial contributions over the legal donation limit.

No formal charges have been filed in the matter at the time of writing, but it certainly would be a great explanation for someone wanting to completely change their look as a means of moving away from a very public mess up. One of the eerie things about how much Leavitt has updated her style since college is that it ages her significantly. As much as she loves being referred to as the youngest press secretary ever, it's hard to remember she is under 30. It's what made the massive age gap between Leavitt and her husband Nicholas Riccio come as such a shock. Hopefully Leavitt can avoid any future legal troubles, remember to stay hydrated, and lather on the sunscreen to keep that youthful glow for as long as possible.

