The Shady Detail Everyone Missed At Harry & Meghan's Wedding That Involves His Ex Chelsy

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed hundreds of friends and family members to their wedding, including the Duke of Sussex's ex, Chelsy Davy. Davy being a part of the party was a risk since she could've been one of many things that went wrong at the royal couple's wedding. But Prince Harry's first love wasn't there to play the part of wedding crasher, especially since she was invited to the wedding by Prince Harry himself after a difficult phone call.

However, Prince Harry's invite to Davy could've been shadier than some realized. International wellness and relationship coach Teresha Young offered a theory that potentially exposed ulterior motives. Young shared that an ex finding out their former partner was getting married could be a devastating experience, and Prince Harry might've wanted to mitigate any possible backlash he might receive from Davy. "There can be nothing worse than finding out through hearsay and gossip, especially if the other person might still have feelings or the breakup was led by the person sharing the news," Young exclusively told The List. "With Harry and Chelsy's relationship, there's an extra layer — it was very public and high-profile, so a call like that might also have been about avoiding any unwanted press or surprise headlines." Young further added, "If Chelsy had felt blindsided and decided to speak out, it could've stirred up media attention and brought drama in the run-up to the wedding. The call might've been part emotional maturity and part media management."