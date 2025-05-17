Sketchy Rumors About Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Relationship We Can't Ignore
Chatter that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are headed for divorce intensified as a telling rumor resurfaced, with more scuttlebutt being churned out on an almost a daily basis. Some of the tittle-tattle seems so ridiculous that it's almost impossible to believe, but there's nothing the internet loves more than gossiping. In early 2025, people were transfixed by Harry's ex-girlfriend, Chelsy Davy, and some of the reports were hard to ignore. We could feasibly trace rumors that the prince is still madly in love with his ex back to Meghan's half-sister, Samantha Markle, who has seemingly made it her full-time job to profit from her fame. In 2023, the author confidently told GBNews that she fully believes Harry still has a thing for Davy. "Clearly, he's still in love with her and it seems like she's the one that got away," Samantha argued.
As divorce rumors swirled, users took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to argue that Prince Harry's fight with Mirror Group newspapers was actually all about Davy. "His venom is because he blames them for the breakup with the love of his life. A life he could have had, it's always been about her," one netizen wrote. Another added, "Sorry Meghan Markle, Prince Harry sounds like he's still IN LOVE with his girlfriend Chelsy Davy."
In an article for Vanity Fair, royal expert Katie Nicholl claimed that Harry had an emotional phone call with Davy just prior to marrying Meghan. "It was their final call, a parting call in which they both acknowledged Harry was moving on. Chelsy was quite emotional about it all; she was in tears and almost didn't go to the wedding," she wrote. The rumor about the prince supposedly still pining for Davy is sadly just the tip of the iceberg.
Harry allegedly cheated on Meghan in the early days of their relationship
If certain royal commentators are to be believed, Prince Harry was still playing the field long after he initially met Meghan Markle, reportedly going on a few dates with model Sarah Ann Macklin, per Angela Levin's book, "Harry: Conversations with the Prince." As the author explained to Express, the Duke of Sussex laid it on quite thick with her too. "They met at a private party, he took her number and bombarded her with texts," Levin dished, adding that they ultimately went out twice. A friend of Macklin's seemingly confirmed the fling to the Daily Mail, disclosing, "They were introduced at a social gathering and Harry made a beeline for her. She was very flattered by the attention, and they went on a few dates. Everything was kept very below the radar."
More red flags have since popped up in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage, with rumors running rampant in early 2025 that the Duchess of Sussex's team had expressed interest in writing a book focusing on her post-divorce life (from Harry, not Meghan's first husband, Trevor Engelson). Of course, there has been no royal split, despite all the chatter, and as a source pointed out to Vanity Fair, Meghan wouldn't have been the one to instigate this conversation with a publisher regardless. "If that's true to any degree, she would have been approached and not vice versa," they said.
This is a wild rumor indeed, but it's concerning nonetheless. Meanwhile, in April 2025, Meghan confirmed on "The Jamie Kern Lima Show" that she was interested in writing a book someday, but the former "Suits" star acknowledged she has "a lot more life to live" before penning a memoir. Make of that what you will.