Chatter that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are headed for divorce intensified as a telling rumor resurfaced, with more scuttlebutt being churned out on an almost a daily basis. Some of the tittle-tattle seems so ridiculous that it's almost impossible to believe, but there's nothing the internet loves more than gossiping. In early 2025, people were transfixed by Harry's ex-girlfriend, Chelsy Davy, and some of the reports were hard to ignore. We could feasibly trace rumors that the prince is still madly in love with his ex back to Meghan's half-sister, Samantha Markle, who has seemingly made it her full-time job to profit from her fame. In 2023, the author confidently told GBNews that she fully believes Harry still has a thing for Davy. "Clearly, he's still in love with her and it seems like she's the one that got away," Samantha argued.

As divorce rumors swirled, users took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to argue that Prince Harry's fight with Mirror Group newspapers was actually all about Davy. "His venom is because he blames them for the breakup with the love of his life. A life he could have had, it's always been about her," one netizen wrote. Another added, "Sorry Meghan Markle, Prince Harry sounds like he's still IN LOVE with his girlfriend Chelsy Davy."

In an article for Vanity Fair, royal expert Katie Nicholl claimed that Harry had an emotional phone call with Davy just prior to marrying Meghan. "It was their final call, a parting call in which they both acknowledged Harry was moving on. Chelsy was quite emotional about it all; she was in tears and almost didn't go to the wedding," she wrote. The rumor about the prince supposedly still pining for Davy is sadly just the tip of the iceberg.