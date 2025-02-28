10 Red Flags In Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Marriage

In order for a relationship to last long-term, both parties need to agree on certain factors, like where the couple might reside. This is especially important when each person in the relationship comes from a different country, like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Harry, of course, hails from England, while Meghan is from the United States.

While their relationship has weathered the storms that came with renouncing their senior royal status and moving to America, it's possible that Harry and Meghan have different visions of where they'll live in the future, or at least where they'll spend the majority of their time.

In 2024, sources claimed that Harry wanted to move back to the United Kingdom. While Harry later shared that he enjoys living in the United States, a separate source in 2025 shared that Harry would like for his children to spend time in his homeland. "The goal for Prince Harry is simple. He wants to ensure the safety of himself and his family while in the U.K. so his children can know his home country and so he can help support his patronages and their important work," a source told Hello!, alluding to a legal battle Harry has been involved in to have more security for his family while in the U.K. Should Harry feel safer in the U.K., he may want to spend more time there, which could lead to tension between him and Meghan, who reportedly wants to stay in the U.S.

