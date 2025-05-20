The Prince William Moment That Brought King Charles 'To Tears'

King Charles III's ascension to the British throne in 2022 was significant for his eldest son, Prince William, for a number of reasons. For starters, William and wife Kate Middleton officially became the Prince and Princess of Wales. However, Charles inheriting the throne from his late mother Queen Elizabeth II also meant that Prince William was finally able claim another major royal inheritance: the Duchy of Cornwall. So, in addition to their newfound status as the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate became the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall,adding to William's already-lengthy list of royal titles. Prince William inheriting the Duchy from his father was a long time in the making, and one resurfaced clip from 2019 shows just how emotional the prospect made His Royal Highness.

Prince Charles was reduced to tears when Prince William embraced his destiny and talked about his succession to the Duchy of Cornwall. pic.twitter.com/MDUc73uFws — George Grant (@RuleBGB) June 27, 2021

The clip, shared on X (formerly Twitter), comes from the ITV docuseries "Prince Charles: Inside the Duchy of Cornwall." In it, Charles, who himself was Prince of Wales and Duke of Cornwall at the time, opens up about seeing Prince William speak to a Cornwall resident about keeping the estate family-oriented upon his eventual inheritance. "I saw it, I couldn't believe it. I was deeply touched and moved by what he said," Charles says in the documentary, adding, "Frankly, it reduced me to tears. It did, really. Because, I suddenly thought, well, just hearing that from him had made the last 50 years worthwhile." Notably, King Charles was the longest-serving Duke of Cornwall in the estate's history.