Prince William Is Set To Receive A Major Royal Inheritance After The Queen's Death

Upon the death of Queen Elizabeth II, many royals were given new titles. Prince William was given the formal titles previously held by the newly appointed King Charles III and is now the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cornwall, per Us Weekly. But beyond titles, the royal family also saw changes to their wallets. Money surrounding the royal family has always been a point of contention — and confusion. Many people, including the British, are unaware of how the royals actually make money and how much they earn, per Oprah Daily. To put it simply, the royals are paid through a mix of private and public money. They also earn money through their estates (which are vast) and inheritances.

Upon her death, CNN reports that the queen had a net worth of $500 million, which includes the sum of her jewel and art collections, her residences, and her investments. Unfortunately for many curious bystanders, the queen's will is kept wholly private, so the public does not get to know exactly where this money goes. We do know that the new king will receive the bulk of it — but what about his children, William and Harry? It has recently been reported that Prince William is set to receive a large inheritance now that the queen has passed, but where the inheritance comes from may surprise you.