Prince William's Annual Salary Will Bring Tears To 'Broke' Harry & Meghan's Eyes
It's been reported that William, Prince of Wales, has a hefty net worth. When his father became King Charles III, William received a major royal inheritance and earned a lucrative new title. In addition to becoming Prince of Wales, William became the Duke of Cornwall. Earning that title included becoming in charge of the Duchy of Cornwall estate. William's first full year of owning that asset was the 2023-2024 financial year. According to a report shared on the Duchy of Cornwall's website, "This year's distributable surplus was £23.6 million," equates to about $30.4 million.
On its website, the Duchy of Cornwall is described as "a private estate established in 1337 which funds the public, charitable and private activities of the Prince of Wales and his family." The estate is how William earns money since he doesn't work a regular job with a salary and is a full-time royal. He is also required to pay taxes on all his income from the property — minus household expenses, of course.
Whenever William steps up and becomes the next king, his eldest son, Prince George of Wales, will inherit the Duchy of Cornwall estate since the estate is for the heir who's first in line. It doesn't seem like William's brother, Prince Harry, will see any of that money — although rumors about his and Meghan Markle's financial situation made it seem like they might need it.
Harry and Meghan have had some bad luck
In May 2024, there were reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's charity, The Archewell Foundation, was in trouble. Rob Bonta, the attorney general of California, labeled the charity "delinquent" because they supposedly did not pay their $200 registration fee and submit a report, both of which they're supposed to do yearly. An insider told NBC News that Archewell's registration renewal fee had been mailed and lost. They claimed a new check was coming and everything would be sorted out soon. Sure enough, the following day, the outlet reported everything was fine, with a spokesperson for the charity saying, "We have diligently investigated the situation and can confirm that The Archewell Foundation remains fully compliant and in good standing."
However, not all of Harry and Meghan's reported financial dealings have fixed themselves so smoothly, such as their podcast drama. Meghan split from Spotify after one season of her "Archetypes" podcast. Her and Harry's company, Archewell Audio, reportedly didn't get the entire amount of money they were promised through their contract since they created just one season of one show instead of a variety of shows. Although Meghan has partnered with Lemanada Media to make more "Archetypes" episodes and start a new podcast, an insider told the Daily Mail in April 2024, "The relaunch of Meghan's Archetypes podcast got pushed back to 2025."
Until then, it won't be surprising if Meghan and Harry continue their rumored penny-pinching habits.