Prince William's Annual Salary Will Bring Tears To 'Broke' Harry & Meghan's Eyes

It's been reported that William, Prince of Wales, has a hefty net worth. When his father became King Charles III, William received a major royal inheritance and earned a lucrative new title. In addition to becoming Prince of Wales, William became the Duke of Cornwall. Earning that title included becoming in charge of the Duchy of Cornwall estate. William's first full year of owning that asset was the 2023-2024 financial year. According to a report shared on the Duchy of Cornwall's website, "This year's distributable surplus was £23.6 million," equates to about $30.4 million.

Advertisement

On its website, the Duchy of Cornwall is described as "a private estate established in 1337 which funds the public, charitable and private activities of the Prince of Wales and his family." The estate is how William earns money since he doesn't work a regular job with a salary and is a full-time royal. He is also required to pay taxes on all his income from the property — minus household expenses, of course.

Whenever William steps up and becomes the next king, his eldest son, Prince George of Wales, will inherit the Duchy of Cornwall estate since the estate is for the heir who's first in line. It doesn't seem like William's brother, Prince Harry, will see any of that money — although rumors about his and Meghan Markle's financial situation made it seem like they might need it.

Advertisement