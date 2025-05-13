Unearthed Pics Of Meghan Markle's Ex Husband Have Everyone Side-Eyeing Her Prince Harry Romance

Social media allows couples the space to share how happy they are, but it can also be very deceiving. Just because someone posts cute pics online doesn't necessarily mean they have a fulfilling relationship in real life. Consider Meghan Markle's relationship with her first husband, Trevor Engelson, whom the future Duchess of Sussex was married to from 2011 through 2013. Meghan has been married to Prince Harry since 2018 so already her second nuptials have lasted longer.

However, old photos of the former "Suits" star and the actor and producer, from their "happier" days, recently went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter, and the poster noted how even though Meghan looked ecstatic in these photos, she still ended up divorcing Engelson. The user then compared the pics to the ones of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at a Beyoncé concert, which she posted on Instagram.

All the hugs. All the kisses. All the pretense and acting and Meghan Markle still divorced her first husband, Trevor Engelson. Are you still falling for the stunt of her and Prince Harry at the Carter Tour? Think again! 😌😆🤣 pic.twitter.com/tAuqFMT8pa — Queer Lips of Truth II (@QLoTII) May 11, 2025

The sweet carousel featured a couple of shots of the happy couple looking suitably lovey-dovey with each other, and there was even a video of Harry kissing his wife on the cheek too (somewhere, Queen Elizabeth II is clutching her pearls). Comparing the two sets of photos, they do appear quite similar: Happy couples enjoying the prime of their lives. While we know that things didn't end well for Meghan and Engelson, the jury's still out on whether she and Harry are built to last.