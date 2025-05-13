Unearthed Pics Of Meghan Markle's Ex Husband Have Everyone Side-Eyeing Her Prince Harry Romance
Social media allows couples the space to share how happy they are, but it can also be very deceiving. Just because someone posts cute pics online doesn't necessarily mean they have a fulfilling relationship in real life. Consider Meghan Markle's relationship with her first husband, Trevor Engelson, whom the future Duchess of Sussex was married to from 2011 through 2013. Meghan has been married to Prince Harry since 2018 so already her second nuptials have lasted longer.
However, old photos of the former "Suits" star and the actor and producer, from their "happier" days, recently went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter, and the poster noted how even though Meghan looked ecstatic in these photos, she still ended up divorcing Engelson. The user then compared the pics to the ones of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at a Beyoncé concert, which she posted on Instagram.
All the hugs. All the kisses. All the pretense and acting and Meghan Markle still divorced her first husband, Trevor Engelson.
Are you still falling for the stunt of her and Prince Harry at the Carter Tour?
Think again! 😌😆🤣 pic.twitter.com/tAuqFMT8pa
— Queer Lips of Truth II (@QLoTII) May 11, 2025
The sweet carousel featured a couple of shots of the happy couple looking suitably lovey-dovey with each other, and there was even a video of Harry kissing his wife on the cheek too (somewhere, Queen Elizabeth II is clutching her pearls). Comparing the two sets of photos, they do appear quite similar: Happy couples enjoying the prime of their lives. While we know that things didn't end well for Meghan and Engelson, the jury's still out on whether she and Harry are built to last.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry can't quell the divorce rumors
The comments on X weren't exactly the kindest to Meghan Markle. Several people accused her of being fake and putting on a performance for the world. "Meghan is always ACTING! The camera is always on!" tweeted one such person. "She's not capable of loving. It's all for show," another wrote. Interestingly, a third X user shared an old photo of Meghan with her ex-boyfriend, Cory Vitiello, whom she was possibly still dating when the future Duchess of Sussex went on her first date with Prince Harry — at least, according to "Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors" author, and royal expert, Tom Bower.
same vibe with Cory! Harry's gonna be knockin' on divorce lawyer's door soon! pic.twitter.com/OvvOcAPVUl
— Princess IamIamIam 🇮🇱 🇺🇸 🇬🇧 (@JojojoMarianne) May 12, 2025
This knowledge makes the timing of Meghan and Harry's relationship suspicious. In the pic in question, the former "Suits" star is striking a similar pose with Vitiello that she employed with both ex-husband Trevor Engelson and her current beau, Prince Harry. The Sussexes have been battling divorce rumors for quite some time now, once even trying to get ahead of the gossip with a desperate PR spin on Meghan and Harry's time apart. Although Prince Harry has spoken out about the separation rumors and tried to brush them off, they haven't died down. And these latest Beyoncé concert photos only added more fuel to the fire.