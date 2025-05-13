SNL Takes Brutal Swipe At Prince Harry & Meghan Markle And Uses Trump As The Knife

President Donald Trump is begrudgingly accustomed to being mocked and taking hits on "Saturday Night Live." Actors including Alec Baldwin and James Austin Johnson have given their own unflattering, orange-faced impersonations of the commander in chief in skits exaggerating his boundless ego and outrageous acts, including a "White Lotus" parody that mocked President Trump's most embarrassing and vulnerable habit. During the May 10, 2025 episode, President Trump was used as the vessel for a joke's delivery, rather than the punchline. Instead, British royals Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were the personalities being lampooned.

During the show's Weekend Update segment, co-hosts Michael Che and Colin Jost poked fun at recent headlines including Pope Leo XIV's election and President Trump's interest in reopening Alcatraz. The faux newscast also addressed US-British relations, and thus opened the door for the royals to be joked about. "President [Donald] Trump also announced a new trade deal with the UK that will reopen British markets for American companies," Jost said in a clip uploaded to YouTube on May 12, 2025. "All that Britain demands in return is that we keep these two." The two in question were the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were pictured on screen following Jost's line. The bit sent a clear message to Harry and Meghan, not just regarding some Americans' opinions of them, but also about their perceivably poor standing with Britain and the royal family, despite their supposed desire to make a "Team Sussex" comeback.