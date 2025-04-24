Donald Trump's New White House Portrait Proves His Ego Knows No Bounds

To say that Donald Trump is a bit touchy about his image is perhaps the understatement of the year. So, it's no surprise that when it comes to his presidential portraits, he has a tendency to micromanage. We all remember when he spiraled out over one unflattering portrait hanging in the Colorado State Capitol in his most unhinged social media rant yet. Now, he has gone a step further, hanging a portrait of himself in the White House that is so baffling that you really have to see it to believe it.

Trump's official inauguration portrait had everyone saying the same thing when it was revealed: it was oddly intimidating for a presidential portrait, and clearly gave off a very specific energy that strays pretty far from what most presidents would want. Still, had Trump chosen to hang that portrait in the White House flanked by official portraits of former First Ladies Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton, it would have been infinitely less strange than what he actually placed there. Right outside of the White House's East Wing, an image of Trump with an angry scowl on his face hangs on the wall. In the portrait, his face is printed with the stars and stripes of the American flag. Seeing this image, which looks like a fan-made photo you'd see while scrolling through Instagram hanging in the White House, is strange on its own, but it looks even stranger when wedged awkwardly between two normal-looking portraits of former first ladies.