Donald Trump's New White House Portrait Proves His Ego Knows No Bounds
To say that Donald Trump is a bit touchy about his image is perhaps the understatement of the year. So, it's no surprise that when it comes to his presidential portraits, he has a tendency to micromanage. We all remember when he spiraled out over one unflattering portrait hanging in the Colorado State Capitol in his most unhinged social media rant yet. Now, he has gone a step further, hanging a portrait of himself in the White House that is so baffling that you really have to see it to believe it.
Trump's official inauguration portrait had everyone saying the same thing when it was revealed: it was oddly intimidating for a presidential portrait, and clearly gave off a very specific energy that strays pretty far from what most presidents would want. Still, had Trump chosen to hang that portrait in the White House flanked by official portraits of former First Ladies Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton, it would have been infinitely less strange than what he actually placed there. Right outside of the White House's East Wing, an image of Trump with an angry scowl on his face hangs on the wall. In the portrait, his face is printed with the stars and stripes of the American flag. Seeing this image, which looks like a fan-made photo you'd see while scrolling through Instagram hanging in the White House, is strange on its own, but it looks even stranger when wedged awkwardly between two normal-looking portraits of former first ladies.
Donald Trump's changes to the White House are all about him
We probably shouldn't be surprised that Donald Trump wanted this portrait in the White House since he's been making some rather garish interior design choices as of late. From adding gaudy gold detailing all over the Oval Office to his push to place large American flags around the White House lawn, it's clear that this over-the-top portrait fits his taste. It does, however, seem like a bit of a new low to undermine Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton's portraits by sticking his own where it clearly didn't quite fit and obviously stealing the spotlight from its surroundings.
This new portrait in the White House comes not long after former President Barack Obama's official White House portrait was removed to be replaced by a portrait of Trump pumping his fist in the air after the shooting at his rally back in July 2024 that left him wounded. Evidently, the White House's big makeover is all about making Trump look good. But does it make the White House look good? We'll leave that up for interpretation.