Whatever Happened To Daisy Fuentes?

Daisy Fuentes broke barriers in the early '90s as MTV's first Latina V.J. when she joined the network in 1993. Fuentes, who was born in Havana and got her start as a model at age 16, went on to host MTV's fashion series "House of Style" and appeared in series such as "Baywatch" and "Cybill," among others. Fuentes was a recognizable face and seemed to be everywhere in the '90s and early 2000s but sort of disappeared from the screen after that.

But Fuentes continued to keep busy, helming her own clothing brand and becoming an advocate for animals and childhood cancer research. She even returned to TV as the host of Telemundo's "La Voz Kids," a Spanish language version of "The Voice," and found love with singer-songwriter Richard Marx. Fuentes has never stopped hustling, parlaying her clothing line into a full-fledged lifestyle brand and branching out into new media ventures, such as a podcast she developed with her husband in 2020. While Daisy Fuentes has come to enjoy a simpler lifestyle over the years, she is still thriving and is as vivacious as ever. Read on to learn more about what Daisy Fuentes has been up to over the years.