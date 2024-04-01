What Happened To The Cast Of Baywatch After The Show Ended?
In September of 1989, a show appeared on NBC depicting the trials and tribulations of Malibu lifeguards, who also got embroiled in adventures and solved crimes. Led by Lieutenant Mitch Buchannon, played by "Knight Rider" veteran David Hasselhoff, the show had a rocky start with low ratings until its creators bought the rights back and put it into syndication in nearly 145 countries, becoming one of the most successful shows ever. While most viewers regarded it as cheesy, the escapist fare of lifeguards engaging in derring-do won a loyal fan base that's still active today, and the show has even been digitally remastered.
The show ran until 2001, and over the years had a many cast members, so it's no surprise that behind the scenes there were some tragic details of the "Baywatch" ensemble that included alcoholism, drug use, and dangerous scenarios. Despite that, the show became firmly implanted in the pop culture, spawning endless spoofs and parodies which included the Howard Stern produced "Son of the Beach" which ran from 2000 to 2002. There was even a Massachusetts cable access show called "Short Cuts" that parodied the show in a 1992 skit called "Baywatch: Boston Harbor."
With "Baywatch" such a huge part of our collective zeitgeist, let's take a look at where some of the actors have gone since the show's cancellation.
Billy Warlock is now a ski instructor
Billy Warlock worked his way around the TV dial until 2011. He became a soap opera star when he played Frankie Brady on "Days of Our Lives" in 1986 a role that earned him the Daytime Emmy the next year. He subsequently took on the role of Eddie Kramer on "Baywatch" from 1989 to 1992, and in 1993, he had a short-lived engagement with co-star Erika Eleniak (Shauni McClain). "We were young and we were having a very good time at that time. But things don't work out, as most Hollywood romances don't," he told Australia's 7 News in 2020.
He was delighted to nab the role of Eddie, and praised the show saying, "The acting job was a dream — I had a great time, the cast was awesome and the crew was incredible." He returned to "Days" after leaving "Baywatch," and moved to other soaps, playing the troubled A.J. Quartermaine on "General Hospital" from 1997 to 2003, and also appeared on "One Life to Live" and "The Young and the Restless."
In 2006, he married his "Days" co-star Julie Pinson (Billie Reed), and the two chose to exit Hollywood, moving to Colorado that year. "I knew when the day came that I would be done with Hollywood, I knew this is where I wanted to be," he told 7 News, explaining, "I'm now a ski school supervisor for the kids' side."
Yasmine Bleeth is acting again
In 1993, Yasmine Bleeth got the part of Caroline Holden in "Baywatch" which was supposed to be only for one episode, but the producers saw her talent and kept her on until 1997. However, Bleeth's life would soon take a tragic turn. In the February 2003 issue of Glamour, she detailed how cocaine use isolated her from her friends and family and became the only thing she wanted to do.
Her father intervened and got her to a rehab in 2000, but afterwards, she went right back to it. Her friends pleaded with her to kick the habit, and she was in and out of rehabs over the years. But, it wasn't until she and her boyfriend Paul Cerrito were in a car accident in 2001 that things finally changed. She pled guilty to cocaine charges and got 100 hours of community service along with two years probation, which was a wake up call.
Now, she continues to fight off the urge to use, telling Glamour, "Consciously trying to stay off drugs is now part of my life, and it always will be. Through this experience, I've proven to myself that I can't have both drugs and love. And every day I have to make the choice again. So far, I choose love." Bleeth's last performance was in the 2021 film "Whack the Don" with the late Tom Sizemore, and she has three more projects in production for 2024.
Parker Stevenson shows off his photography skills
In 1977, ABC's "The Hardy Boys/Nancy Drew Mysteries" made stars out of its lead actors Parker Stevenson and Shaun Cassidy who played amateur sleuths Frank and Joe Hardy respectively. Stevenson would go on to play lawyer and lifeguard Craig Pomeroy for nearly the entire run of "Baywatch."
He married star Kirstie Alley in 1983, and in 1994, she sadly had a miscarriage, so the couple adopted two children. However, they ended up divorcing in 1997. Alley tragically died in 2022, and in December that year, Stevenson posted a tribute to her on Instagram, writing, "I am so grateful for our years together, and for the two incredibly beautiful children and now grandchildren that we have." He later married celebrity chef Lisa Schoen in 2018.
Before the second season of "Baywatch," David Hasselhoff asked Stevenson to direct a few episodes, which he gladly did. "I told David I was done running around the beach in a little Speedo. And then he called me and said, 'Come direct the show,'" he told Closer in 2023. Stevenson continues acting, with his most recent film being 2021's "Last Call in the Dog House." He continues to make appearances at fan conventions, and has also been selling "Baywatch" scripts through his official Facebook page. Stevenson continually showcases his exceptional photography skills on his website, which includes architecture, landscapes, and headshots among many other categories.
Pamela Anderson has been producing documentaries
Although she was beloved by fans as the adorable Lisa on the 1990s sitcom "Home Improvement," Pamela Anderson became a sensation between being a Playboy model, and her iconic turn as C.J. Parker on "Baywatch" from 1992 to 1997. She's been in several films including "Barb Wire" (1996), and "Scary Movie 3" (2003), as well as starring in the TV series "V.I.P.," among many others.
Through the years, Anderson was scrutinized by the paparazzi, who loved chronicling her various relationships that included movie producer Jon Peters, professional poker player Rick Salomon, and rock and roll stars Kid Rock and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee. Anderson and Lee were married from 1995 to 1998 and had two children, Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee. They achieved infamy when a sex tape of the two was stolen and publicly released in 1995.
In January 2023, Anderson published a memoir called "Love, Pamela," which she described on Instagram as "just one [girl's] messy life. A celebration — of imperfections." She wrote it without any help, and stated it was about her life "as a mother, as an activist, and as an actress." She received acclaim for appearing in the 2022 musical production of "Chicago," and starred in the 2023 documentary about her life, "Pamela: A Love Story." While it's been a few years, Anderson still holds on to an iconic reminder of her "Baywatch" past — her red bathing suit.
David Hasselhoff enjoys life at age 70
After the 1980s action series "Knight Rider" catapulted David Hasselhoff to international fame, he moved on to "Baywatch" in 1989. He became an executive producer on the lifeguard-centric show in 1991. In 1995, he created a spin-off series called "Baywatch Nights" in which Mitch was a detective at night when he wasn't a lifeguard.
Hasselhoff appeared as himself in many shows since Baywatch, and became a judge on "America's Got Talent" from 2006 to 2009, as well as judging "Britain's Got Talent" in 2011. In 2010, he briefly reprised his role as Snapper on "The Young and the Restless," and many fans may not have known that he got his start on the sudser. Things changed for him in 2007 when his daughter videotaped him eating a cheeseburger while drunk. He didn't believe her tales of his drunken actions, and asked her to film it. Upon watching it, he realized he needed to deal with his alcoholism, and has since kicked the habit.
He last appeared in the German sitcom "Ze Network" in 2022, and when he turned 70 that year, he told People, "Life is just beginning for me." He stated that his goal is to continue maintaining his good health to positively impact his fans. On March 4, 2024, Variety reported that a reboot of "Baywatch" was under consideration. Whether or not any of the original cast will return remains to be seen.
