The Worst-Dressed Celebs At 2025 Cannes Film Festival
Just over a week after the worst dressed celebs at the 2025 Met Gala graced one of the most important red carpets of the year, another red carpet has been rolled out. The 2025 Cannes Film Festival has arrived, and as it does every year, it's brought us the coolest celebs in the chicest ensembles. It has also brought a few stars in outfits that made us say "we Cannes not believe they wore that."
Fashion is always a big part of the Cannes Film Festival, and this year, it was an even hotter topic than years past. As of 2025, the powers-that-be put some updated outfit guidelines in place. According to the new dress code, "Voluminous outfits, in particular those with a large train, that hinder the proper flow of traffic of guests and complicate seating in the theater are not permitted," and "for decency reasons, nudity is prohibited on the red carpet, as well as any other area of the festival." There were already some rules for attire at the festival. Celebs typically never wear flats for the occasion and are almost always dressed to the nines. Still, these new rules put a different twist on things and even forced some stars to switch gears with their outfit when time was running out. This could be the reason behind the outfit flops, or perhaps it's just a case of poor taste. Either way, we've got the worst dressed stars at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival so far.
Eva Longoria looked like the yellow brick road
Eva Longoria hit the red carpet in a Tamara Ralph gown with a long train — but presumably not long enough to break the new rules. Longoria's fashion faux pas came in the form of a dress with a unique, shiny, paving stone-esque texture and a sculptural pseudo-crumb catcher bodice. While this unique neckline was clearly meant to be different and make a statement, the idea didn't translate well, making it look ill-fitting and just a bit off. All in all, the idea behind this look didn't quite work in execution.
Alessandra Ambrosio channelled her inner Labubu
Labubus may be all-the-rage on TikTok, but that doesn't mean you should dress like one of the furry little guys on the red carpet. Alessandra Ambrosio's draped green gown was certainly a beautiful color on her, and the fit, itself, was elegant and glam. The fluffy sleeves, however, definitely took this outfit in a weird direction. What was the idea here? What was the vision? Did she look at this dress and think "not enough matching faux fur?" We don't know, but we think she should've ditched this accessory.
Farhana Bodi looked like she was in the wrong place when a giant bubble gum bubble popped
Farhana Bodi came up with a great hack to get around the "no big trains" rule while still making a big impact with her 'fit. Rather than adding all that fabric around the bottom of her dress, it was wrapped up around her head. The result left her looking like a Barbie-core frilled lizard. Between the color and that big dramatic shawl, this was a little too out-there for us.
Halle Berry's gown looked like an unmade bed
If you forgot to make your bed this morning, allow Halle Berry to be your reminder. Everything about this look was a miss. The dress was high drama, and her jewelry made it appear even more formal. Yet, her messy bob looked very casual for the rest of her ensemble. Furthermore, while we're aware that Berry didn't actually get the front of her dress stuck in her underwear when she was going to the bathroom, it certainly gives off that vibe. Overall, this look was just messy and incongruous.
Pom Klementieff looked a bit like a thumb
Pom Klementieff wore a Schiaparelli dress for the occasion, but it almost looked like she wasn't wearing anything, at all. "Sex and the City" fans know that "the naked dress" has a time and a place, but this version wasn't quite working. Klementieff just looked a bit too monochromatic from head to toe. Her dress perfectly matched her skin color, as did her hair color, and her slicked-back bun was another detail that made this look feel overly simple, pared-down and ... well ... naked.