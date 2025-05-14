The Worst-Dressed Celebs At 2025 Cannes Film Festival

Just over a week after the worst dressed celebs at the 2025 Met Gala graced one of the most important red carpets of the year, another red carpet has been rolled out. The 2025 Cannes Film Festival has arrived, and as it does every year, it's brought us the coolest celebs in the chicest ensembles. It has also brought a few stars in outfits that made us say "we Cannes not believe they wore that."

Fashion is always a big part of the Cannes Film Festival, and this year, it was an even hotter topic than years past. As of 2025, the powers-that-be put some updated outfit guidelines in place. According to the new dress code, "Voluminous outfits, in particular those with a large train, that hinder the proper flow of traffic of guests and complicate seating in the theater are not permitted," and "for decency reasons, nudity is prohibited on the red carpet, as well as any other area of the festival." There were already some rules for attire at the festival. Celebs typically never wear flats for the occasion and are almost always dressed to the nines. Still, these new rules put a different twist on things and even forced some stars to switch gears with their outfit when time was running out. This could be the reason behind the outfit flops, or perhaps it's just a case of poor taste. Either way, we've got the worst dressed stars at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival so far.