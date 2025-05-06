The Worst Dressed Celebs At The 2025 MET Gala
Happy Met Gala Monday! As it always does, fashion's biggest night of the year — the Met Gala 2025 — arrived on the first Monday in May. The Metropolitan Museum of Art's fundraiser is a highly exclusive, star-studded event that revolves around what you wear and how you interpret the evening's theme. This year's event was inspired by the Costume Institute's spring exhibition, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style." The coordinating dress code was "Tailored For You."
This year's theme was particularly special. It centered around Black Dandyism, and unlike most past themes, this one had a particular focus on menswear. Ruth E. Carter, the first Black woman to win the Oscar for costume design, unpacked the theme's importance on "Morning Edition." "Black Dandyism is a form of performance, identity, and individuality," Carter explained, per NPR. According to her, "It's how we define ourselves. It's a cultural declaration — male or female, or any gender. It's genderless." This theme's historical context is incredibly important. "When you think about the zoot suit riots of the 1940s, you're looking at Black and Latino men who were attacked just for wearing wide-legged trousers and long chains. That was fashion as resistance," Carter noted. She added, "It's garments of protest. It's the garments of freedom."
Evidently, this is a momentous theme — especially in 2025. Some stars' looks spoke to it flawlessly, while others fell flat. We've got the worst-dressed celebs at the 2025 MET Gala: the bad, the ugly, and the totally off-theme.
Anna Wintour's look was yawn-inducing
If there's one person we always expect to see at the Met Gala, it's Met Gala chair and editor of Vogue, Anna Wintour. If the Met Gala were a person, it would probably be her, so she can't possibly be on the worst-dressed list, right? Well, we think this baby blue look was just boring enough to achieve it. The coat was clearly an attempt to be on-theme, but we think this look would have been perfect for the 2024 Met Gala theme, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," because this look put us to sleep.
Deborah Roberts' outfit reminded us of a Mad Hatter costume
In Deborah Roberts' defense, she definitely stuck to the theme, and that's really half the battle. While we love some of the ways she incorporated suiting — like those cuffs — something about this look just felt too costumey. Furthermore, the vibe of the pants actually made the outfit look a bit on the casual side. Paired with the top hat and the plain black pumps, something about it just felt off and not quite elevated enough.
Emma Chamberlain's attempt at cool felt forced
Emma Chamberlain sported an interesting asymmetrical pinstripe Courrèges dress for the big night. This was certainly an interesting way to bring focus to tailoring, since this dress required perfect tailoring to be wearable at all. Overall, though, this look didn't feel as cool and effortless as Chamberlain seemed to be aiming for. Interestingly, Suki Waterhouse wore a similar look that seemed to capture the vibe a bit better. Chamberlain did change later to give interviews, and that look was just as much of a flop.
La La Anthony looked like she was carrying her duvet with her
It was a rainy, gloomy Monday in New York City, so we don't blame La La Anthony for wanting to stay in bed. Still, that doesn't mean she should have brought her bedding with her. This asymmetrical dress clearly aimed to make a bold, unique statement, but something about the color and volume didn't quite land. On top of that, Anthony's top knot looked oddly like the way one might throw their hair up in a scrunchy before bed.
Heidi Klum looked like she was the plus-one at a wedding
Considering how much thought and effort Heidi Klum always puts into her Halloween costumes, we definitely expected more from her at an event like the Met Gala. Instead, she wore a basic black gown with basic hair and makeup. It's actually difficult to imagine how Klum could have worn something less interesting while still appearing appropriate for the occasion. That definitely earned her a spot on the worst-dressed list.
Whoopi Goldberg looked like multiple cartoon characters mixed together
It seems that 2025 is definitely not Whoopi Goldberg's year when it comes to fashion. She was already one of the worst-dressed stars at the 2025 Oscars, and now she wore this to this year's Met Gala. Goldberg clearly knew that the theme of this year's Met Gala was about tailoring and suiting, but just because we could see how she was referencing the theme, that doesn't mean this look worked. The floor-length suit dress, the top hat, the odd fur coat detailing — this look was a mess of cartoonish elements.
Maya Hawke looked like little bland riding hood
Maya Hawke was one celeb who definitely didn't seem to fit this year's theme with what she wore. The "Stranger Things" star paired her pale pink strapless gown and matching bag with a paper bag-colored sheer cape. It was difficult to see how this ensemble worked with the theme. While the outfit was simple and pretty, the color palette washed her out a bit and made her fade into the background rather than helping her to stand out.
Sarah Snook looked like she was about to lose in a bull fight
"Succession" fans know that Sarah Snook looks amazing in suits and has plenty of experience wearing them. The freshly minted Tony nominee certainly leaned into suiting to fit the theme, and it's clear that she gave plenty of attention to tailoring. Even so, this matador-esque ensemble had too many different details happening all at once, and she got lost in it. The over-the-top outfit overwhelmed her and felt incongruous with her simple hair and makeup.
Tory Burch looked like she decorated her wedding dress for Halloween
A lacy white floor-length evening gown is always going to remind people of a bridal look. In Tory Burch's case, her lacy white gown was covered in a spiderweb-like pattern of black beads. It was hard to look at this outfit and not think of a bride and Halloween, and this is an odd combination. Beyond that, it also wasn't quite clear how it aligned with the theme.
Lorde seemingly lost part of her Tin Man costume
We wish we believed in anything as unquestioningly as Lorde apparently believes in her body tape. With nothing but a scrap of fabric on top and a completely open back, Lorde definitely looked like part of her ensemble was missing. The front-only bra top matched her grey maxi skirt and her blazer, which definitely fit into the theme's focus on tailoring. However, something about this outfit's simplicity paired with her pared-down hair and makeup felt like it was missing something.
Anne Hathaway looked like she was headed out for a fancy birthday dinner
Even though she certainly didn't help those plastic surgery rumors, there's no denying that Anne Hathaway looked stunning in her crisp white button-down shirt and sparkling maxi skirt. However, this look just felt too casual for the occasion. It was interesting to take the idea of menswear and sport a dress shirt instead of suiting pieces like most of the other attendees did, but the outfit as a whole looked more appropriate for a birthday dinner out at a fancy restaurant than the Met Gala.
Jessica Kayll looked like someone pulled her out of the garden while weeding
Designer Jessica Kayll managed to have one of the most memorable looks at this year's Met Gala. Kayll clearly knows a lot about fashion, so it's no surprise that she opted to wear something bold and unusual. However, rather than looking like a cool, out-there fashion statement, this outfit made it impossible to know where to look. A simpler outfit with the flower details as the focus would have made a much better, clearer impact.
Tracee Ellis Ross looked like Carmen Sandiego after she popped her bubblegum all over herself
It was impossible to miss Tracee Ellis Ross as she was walking across the navy blue carpet. This outfit was certainly a showstopper, but in our opinion, it was not stopping the show in a good way. Ross wore many shades of pink and red in big, puffy, voluminous clothing pieces. The look just felt a bit messy and all over the place, and the wide-brimmed hat added more drama to an already overly dramatic look.
Nicole Scherzinger didn't make enough of a statement
Nicole Scherzinger looked like Kim Kardashian's twin when she arrived on the blue carpet. In fact, she even seemed to be sporting a teeny tiny corset like Kardashian famously did at last year's Met Gala. With the collar and cape, it was clear how Scherzinger's look worked with the theme. Despite this, it just felt boring and expected. Scherzinger could have swapped out a few tiny details to make this silhouette and vibe work for any red carpet or any Met Gala theme. For is reason, it just wasn't special enough.