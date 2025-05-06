Happy Met Gala Monday! As it always does, fashion's biggest night of the year — the Met Gala 2025 — arrived on the first Monday in May. The Metropolitan Museum of Art's fundraiser is a highly exclusive, star-studded event that revolves around what you wear and how you interpret the evening's theme. This year's event was inspired by the Costume Institute's spring exhibition, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style." The coordinating dress code was "Tailored For You."

This year's theme was particularly special. It centered around Black Dandyism, and unlike most past themes, this one had a particular focus on menswear. Ruth E. Carter, the first Black woman to win the Oscar for costume design, unpacked the theme's importance on "Morning Edition." "Black Dandyism is a form of performance, identity, and individuality," Carter explained, per NPR. According to her, "It's how we define ourselves. It's a cultural declaration — male or female, or any gender. It's genderless." This theme's historical context is incredibly important. "When you think about the zoot suit riots of the 1940s, you're looking at Black and Latino men who were attacked just for wearing wide-legged trousers and long chains. That was fashion as resistance," Carter noted. She added, "It's garments of protest. It's the garments of freedom."

Evidently, this is a momentous theme — especially in 2025. Some stars' looks spoke to it flawlessly, while others fell flat. We've got the worst-dressed celebs at the 2025 MET Gala: the bad, the ugly, and the totally off-theme.