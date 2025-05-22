Tragic Details About Former CBS Anchor Connie Chung

The following article includes discussion of sexual assault.

Throughout her life and her career, Connie Chung has been a groundbreaking and inspiring journalist who forged a path for so many to come after her. Born in Washington, D.C., in 1946, Chung would go on to report on the halls of power in her hometown. After graduating from the University of Maryland with a journalism degree, Chung struck out to make a life as an intrepid reporter and made history in the process.

Chung became the first ever Asian American and first woman to host a network news show at CBS in 1993, when she became the co-host of the "CBS Evening News." Throughout her expansive career, she interviewed countless world leaders and influential public figures and took home a Peabody Award and three Emmy Awards for her efforts. She's also enjoyed a marriage of over 40 years to fellow TV personality Maury Povich. Then her decision to step back from the spotlight in 2006 caused many to wonder what had happened to her.

However, Chung has never really stayed in seclusion. She's weighed in on politics, she's let people know what she really thinks about Donald Trump, and she's never been shy about spilling the tea about some of her former colleagues, including Bryant Gumbel. Along the way, she's also shared some truly tragic details about her life and her struggles — such as the racism and sexism she had to combat while moving up the ranks in the news world, as well as the bitter jealousy she's faced from some of her former co-anchors that made her life harder than it ever needed to be.