Lauren Sanchez's Star-Studded Paris Party Was A Fashion Nightmare For Everyone There

Some bachelorette parties include bridal veils, sashes, and Lifesaver-covered T-shirts. But if you're about to marry a billionaire, you may just skip all that and go straight to Paris. That's exactly what Lauren Sanchez did when she and a slew of gal pals flew to the City of Lights to celebrate her impending nuptials to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The two were engaged in 2023, and plan to wed in Italy in June 2025.

Together since 2018, Sanchez's life was never the same after meeting Bezos, and the couple have attended splashy events together, socializing with tons of famous faces, some of whom have become close friends. Included in Sanchez's Paris bachelorette party on May 15, 2025, were some of those big personalities, including Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Eva Longoria, Katy Perry, and Charissa Thompson. The former "So You Think You Can Dance" host was happy to share several moments from their festivities in Paris on her Instagram page. "Forever starts with friendship, surrounded by the women who've lifted me up," she wrote.

She also posted images from the event, and there were still some questionable fashion choices amongst the guests. It appears as if the women in attendance were all fighting to see who could wear the most expensive outfit and still not look good.