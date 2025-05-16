Lauren Sanchez's Star-Studded Paris Party Was A Fashion Nightmare For Everyone There
Some bachelorette parties include bridal veils, sashes, and Lifesaver-covered T-shirts. But if you're about to marry a billionaire, you may just skip all that and go straight to Paris. That's exactly what Lauren Sanchez did when she and a slew of gal pals flew to the City of Lights to celebrate her impending nuptials to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The two were engaged in 2023, and plan to wed in Italy in June 2025.
Together since 2018, Sanchez's life was never the same after meeting Bezos, and the couple have attended splashy events together, socializing with tons of famous faces, some of whom have become close friends. Included in Sanchez's Paris bachelorette party on May 15, 2025, were some of those big personalities, including Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Eva Longoria, Katy Perry, and Charissa Thompson. The former "So You Think You Can Dance" host was happy to share several moments from their festivities in Paris on her Instagram page. "Forever starts with friendship, surrounded by the women who've lifted me up," she wrote.
She also posted images from the event, and there were still some questionable fashion choices amongst the guests. It appears as if the women in attendance were all fighting to see who could wear the most expensive outfit and still not look good.
Not even the Eiffel Tower could save them
With her summer 2025 wedding on the horizon, Lauren Sanchez did what most impending brides do — she had a bachelorette party. Straight from Paris where the party was held, she posted several pictures to her Instagram account, including one black-and-white group shot of everyone dressed up with the Eiffel Tower in the background. We'd say they were wearing their finest, but some of the outfits had us doing double takes and regretting it.
Kim Kardashian didn't seem to get the memo that it was a fancy occasion, and wore a lace-like bandeau top and leggings with a chunky chain. Kris Jenner thought she was attending a winter event and went with a long-sleeved velvet turtleneck and long skirt with dangling things all over it. Fox Sports reporter Charissa Thompson was all see-through with a sheer top and a sheer netted skirt that seemed better suited for we're not sure what. In a separate photo, Eva Longoria, to whom Sanchez and Bezos gave millions of dollars, opted for a zipper-infested jacket that looked out of place amongst all the bare shoulders.
As for Sanchez herself, she wore a short white dress with black trim on top, giving her a bridal look with a bit of edge. Sanchez has worn inappropriate outfits before, but this was one of the only ensembles at her party that actually felt event appropriate.