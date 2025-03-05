Lauren Sánchez's Life Was Never The Same After Meeting Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos has been interested in space for decades. While he founded Amazon in 1994, he founded Blue Origin, his aerospace company, just six years later in 2000. 21 years after launching Blue Origin, Bezos made another significant launch and landed in space — literally. Bezos, his brother, and a few other passengers rode to space in the New Shepard spaceship, marking a major step toward the billionaire's vision of humans living and working in space. "What we're hoping to do is to build the road to space for the future generations. If we can get to that stage, then the things that the next generations will figure out how to do in space, how to benefit Earth with all those things in space ... that'll be amazing to see, so that's the real goal," Bezos told ABC News.

Bezos' partner, Lauren Sánchez, has adopted the billionaire's love for space travel. It wasn't a hard sell, though, as Sánchez has been interested in aviation on her own for years. The former television host is also a helicopter pilot, and she often goes for rides in small aircrafts. But like Bezos, Sánchez has her eyes set a little higher. In 2023, Sánchez, who was present for Bezos' space flight in 2021, announced her plans to take an all-female crew on a flight to space. "It's going to be women who are making a difference in the world and who are impactful and have a message to send," Sánchez told The Wall Street Journal. "I've wanted to be in the rocket from the jump, so [Bezos] is excited to make this happen with all of these women."

