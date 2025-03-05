Lauren Sánchez's Life Was Never The Same After Meeting Jeff Bezos
Lauren Sánchez has had plenty of success on her own. She's acted, racking up credits in hits like "Fight Club," "The Longest Yard," "Fantastic Four," and "Akeelah and the Bee." She worked as a newscaster in Los Angeles for years where she was part of a team that won an Emmy Award for their work in television. She's appeared as a guest host on lots of television programs including "The View" and "The Talk," and she hosted the first season of "So You Think You Can Dance." And that all happened before 2014. There's no arguing Sánchez's credentials.
However, there's also no arguing that Sánchez's life completely changed after she met Amazon founder and billionaire, Jeff Bezos. Bezos and Sánchez first met in 2016 at a party, and both of their trajectories were altered. While Bezos' personal life looks much different than it did prior to meeting Sánchez, her entire life has been turned upside-down. Take a closer look at how Lauren Sánchez hasn't been the same since meeting Jeff Bezos.
Lauren Sánchez filed for divorce after her highly publicized affair
In 2019, after Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos' relationship became public knowledge, Sánchez's life almost immediately changed as she filed for divorce from her ex-husband, Patrick Whitesell. Sánchez had been married for 14 years at the time she filed for divorce, and she sought joint custody of the former couple's two children in the documents. Unlike many Hollywood divorces, Sánchez and Whitesell's split was taken care of in a matter of months. By October of that year, the couple's divorce was finalized, a process that was reportedly much easier because of their prenuptial agreement. While some of the details of their divorce were made public, Sánchez and Whitesell kept quiet.
Sánchez and Whitesell weren't the only couple to file for divorce in 2019. Bezos and his ex-wife, Mackenzie Scott, also announced the end of their union at the beginning of that year. The news came as somewhat of a shock to the public, but the reason for their split became clear soon after when rumors — which were true — began circulating that Bezos and Sánchez had started a romantic relationship. Bezos and Scott reached a multi-billion dollar settlement in their divorce proceedings just months later, leaving both Bezos and Sánchez free to pursue their relationship in earnest well before the end of 2019.
Lauren Sánchez moved in with one of the richest men in the world
Lauren Sánchez certainly didn't live a life of destitution while she was married to Patrick Whitesell; her ex-husband's reported net worth is $450 million. But $450 million, mind-bogglingly, is nothing close to what the man Sánchez left Whitesell for is worth. For context, Jeff Bezos' real estate portfolio alone is worth more than Whitesell's entire net worth, and amid Sánchez's divorce from Whitesell, the former television host reportedly shacked up with Bezos in one of his sprawling estates. "They are very much together, and are planning to move in together," a source told People in early 2019 of Bezos and Sánchez's relationship status at teh time.
Sánchez and Bezos didn't publicly confirm that they were living together back then, so it's impossible to say where they were spending most of their time, but they definitely had plenty of options. Bezos owns multiple homes throughout the United States, including a compound in Seattle, a couple of properties in Manhattan, a couple of mansions in Beverly Hills, a ranch in Texas, and places in Washington, D.C. and Hawaii. Wherever Sánchez called home with Bezos, it was definitely a swanky place.
Lauren Sánchez got caught between her brother and her boyfriend in a high-profile legal dispute
Not all wealthy people have lawyers on retainer, but many do. A common side effect of being super rich is getting sued, and Lauren Sánchez got an up-close look at some legal drama in 2020 when her partner, Jeff Bezos, was sued for defamation by her brother, Michael Sánchez. In the suit, Michael claimed that Bezos publicly blamed MIchael for sharing explicit pictures of Bezos with the National Enquirer. The defamation suit was quickly stricken by a California judge, but not before Lauren sided with her partner in the matter. "Michael is my older brother. He secretly provided my most personal information to The National Enquirer — a deep and unforgivable betrayal. My family is hurting over this new baseless and untrue lawsuit, and we truly hope my brother finds peace," Lauren said in a statement, as reported by The New York Times.
The legal issues between Bezos and Michael only continued, though, keeping Lauren in the middle of her family and her future husband. Not long after the initial suit, Bezos took legal action against Michael seeking damages for the fees he incurred while fighting the defamation suit. In 2021, Bezos was awarded a small portion of the $1.7 million he requested, but that wasn't the end of what's been a legal saga between Michael and the billionaire as they've had multiple back-and-forths since 2021.
Lauren Sánchez got involved in Jeff Bezos' philanthropic efforts
It didn't take long for Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos to prove that their relationship was more than just a fling. Soon after moving in together, Sánchez became vice chair of the Bezos Earth Fund, a nonprofit organization that Bezos started to address climate issues. Sánchez joined Bezos, the organization's executive chair, and a staff of people in making decisions regarding funding and impact. S was especially active with philanthropic efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. "Both Jeff and Lauren are really energized by the work they are doing in philanthropy. It's been a focus and bright spot for them, particularly over the last year," a source told People of the couple in 2021.
Throughout her relationship with Bezos, Sánchez has remained committed to philanthropy, using the funds her partner has to make a major impact in the world. And the duo hasn't only focused their efforts on climate. In 2023, after the island Maui was ravaged by wildfires, Sánchez and Bezos announced that they would be giving $100 million toward relief. "Jeff and I are heartbroken by what's happening in Maui. We are thinking of all the families that have lost so much and a community that has been left devastated," Sánchez said on Instagram. In 2024, the couple announced that they had pledged $100 million to help people experiencing homelessness. "Every family deserves a home, and we're thankful to be able to play a part in working towards making that a reality," they said in a statement, as reported by People.
Lauren Sánchez announced her plans to go to space for the first time
Jeff Bezos has been interested in space for decades. While he founded Amazon in 1994, he founded Blue Origin, his aerospace company, just six years later in 2000. 21 years after launching Blue Origin, Bezos made another significant launch and landed in space — literally. Bezos, his brother, and a few other passengers rode to space in the New Shepard spaceship, marking a major step toward the billionaire's vision of humans living and working in space. "What we're hoping to do is to build the road to space for the future generations. If we can get to that stage, then the things that the next generations will figure out how to do in space, how to benefit Earth with all those things in space ... that'll be amazing to see, so that's the real goal," Bezos told ABC News.
Bezos' partner, Lauren Sánchez, has adopted the billionaire's love for space travel. It wasn't a hard sell, though, as Sánchez has been interested in aviation on her own for years. The former television host is also a helicopter pilot, and she often goes for rides in small aircrafts. But like Bezos, Sánchez has her eyes set a little higher. In 2023, Sánchez, who was present for Bezos' space flight in 2021, announced her plans to take an all-female crew on a flight to space. "It's going to be women who are making a difference in the world and who are impactful and have a message to send," Sánchez told The Wall Street Journal. "I've wanted to be in the rocket from the jump, so [Bezos] is excited to make this happen with all of these women."
Lauren Sánchez secured her fate of living a lavish lifestyle by getting engaged to Jeff Bezos
Lauren Sánchez's relationship with one of the richest men in the world kicked things up a notch in 2023 when Jeff Bezos proposed. A source leaked the news of their engagement in May of that year, and the two shared more about the step in their relationship in subsequent interviews. Sánchez and Bezos sealed their relationship with something only the very wealthy can provide — a massive engagement ring. The bauble is estimated to weigh about 30 carats, and experts believe it cost Bezos anywhere from $3 to $5 million.
While Sánchez's life with Bezos is full of glamor and unique opportunities, and it seems that, since their engagement, the former television host does realize that her new life also comes with a certain level of responsibility. "I think there are a lot of opportunities that come with that, and I take those opportunities very seriously. We always look at each other and go, 'We're the team.' So everything's shared," Sánchez told Vogue of the status she has with Bezos. Despite their optimism regarding the union, some pundits have predicted how Sánchez might fare should the marriage fail. While experts expect that Sánchez could make at least $1 million per year married in the event of a divorce — and there are plenty of signs that suggest Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos' relationship won't last — her bank account would be much better off if they stayed married.
Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos officially moved to Miami
Lauren Sánchez's living situation looks much different now than it did when she was growing up. Sánchez is from New Mexico, and she spent her childhood in a humble home in Albuquerque. But since beginning her relationship with Jeff Bezos, her world has looked diametrically different than it did while living in the Southwest. Life brought Sánchez another significant switch in 2023 when Bezos announced that he and Sánchez were officially moving to Miami. The billionaire had been purchasing land in an area of Miami dubbed "Billionaire Bunker" for years, and after another major acquisition, the two were ready to leave Seattle, the city Bezos called home for most of his life.
Although Sánchez now lives in a house worth more than most people will make in their entire lives, her day-to-day life with Bezos isn't entirely different from others. The helicopter pilot has opened up about life at home with her partner in multiple interviews. When sharing about the start of her day, Sánchez said to People, "I love waking up. I make myself a cup of coffee. I make Jeff a cup of coffee, and we kind of have this magic moment where it's just us talking." And as for the end of their day, Sánchez told People in a separate interview, "My favorite time is when the house is calm and quiet and Jeff and I are deciding what show we're going to binge that night," adding that the two don't always agree on what to watch. Billionaires — they're just like us.
Lauren Sánchez received a prestigious aviation award
As noted, Lauren Sánchez has a deep love for flying. Long before she started dating Jeff Bezos, she got her pilot's license, and she's been flying helicopters ever since. Sánchez has shared multiple times how powerful she feels when she's flying, especially knowing how few women do the same. "I left the house when I was 18, but it was the first thing I really did on my own. When you're on a [TV] set, there's always people around and everybody's kind of helping you out. I was up there by myself, flying over Malibu, flying into Santa Barbara alone, and it just empowered me. I felt so strong. Like I could do anything," Sánchez told The Wall Street Journal of flying helicopters.
Although she's been flying on her own for years, being with Bezos has given Sánchez more notoriety, and she's been recognized for achievements that she wasn't recognized for prior to her high-profile relationship. For example, in 2023, Sánchez was awarded the Elling Halvorson Vertical Flight Hall of Fame Award from the Living Legends of Aviation, joining Elon Musk, Harrison Ford, Buzz Aldrin, and others as people who've been recognized by the organization. "I just can't believe it!!! What a huge honor it is to be recognized by the Living Legends of Aviation. Flying is my passion and this is truly such an honor," Sánchez said on Instagram after receiving the award.
Lauren Sánchez wrote a best-selling children's book
Getting published isn't easy. Less than 5% of submitted manuscripts get published, and the odds are especially stacked against first-time authors. However, the odds of getting published as a celebrity are much higher, and it's safe to assume that the odds of getting published when in a relationship with one of the richest men in the world are higher yet. Such is the case for Lauren Sánchez, whose debut book, the children's book "The Fly Who Flew to Space," hit shelves in 2024. The book mirrors much of Sánchez's own experience as a child into adulthood as the main character, a fly named Flynn, struggles in school but dreams of becoming an astronaut.
While Sánchez did have better odds than most of getting published, the former television host still had to write the book, and the reviews from many national outlets were rave. The book sold well, too, debuting on The New York Times' Best Sellers list for Children's Picture Books. Sánchez was especially proud of her accomplishment because when she was in college, she learned she had been suffering from dyslexia her entire life. "This book is for all those little kids out there that feel out of place. They don't think they're smart enough, but I'm here to tell you it's gonna be okay. You just have to be curious and wander," Sánchez said of her book on an episode of "Good Morning America."
Lauren Sánchez announced that she was taking some celebrities with her to space
As noted, Lauren Sánchez has been dreaming of going to space for years, although she didn't think it was possible for a long time. While she was growing up, Sánchez's father taught people how to fly, and the television host eventually learned how to fly helicopters herself. Since entering a relationship with Jeff Bezos, though, Sánchez has garnered the opportunity to go higher than she can with a helicopter. In 2023, Sánchez announced that she intended to take a flight to space with an all-female crew. The plan initially was to get into space by 2024, but the plans were delayed. However, in early 2025, Blue Origin announced that it would be taking six women — Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyen, Gayle King, Katy Perry, Kerianne Flynn, and Sánchez — aboard New Shepard on a flight to space in the spring of that same year.
Sánchez was especially thrilled with the announcement of the crew joining her on their trip. "I really see this group as explorers, and storytellers, each of us about to be changed by a remarkable view of our beautiful planet. The countdown starts now!" she said on Instagram. Other members of the crew shared Sánchez's excitement, though some weren't in quite as much disbelief. "If you had told me that I would be part of the first ever all-female crew in space, I would have believed you," Katy Perry said on Instagram of the news.