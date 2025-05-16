Kimberly Guilfoyle's Short Sequin Dress Can't Distract From Her Awful Photoshop Fail

Kimberly Guilfoyle regularly takes photoshopping her pics too far. Yet, her bizarre editing preferences stand out in this pic even more than they normally do. A big reason for this is that Guilfoyle didn't just edit her face until it was nearly unrecognizable; she seemingly left her friends' faces alone. This made it particularly clear just how blurred and altered her own face is in the photo. While Guilfoyle probably wanted to look the best out of everyone in the group, instead, she kind of looks like a cartoon character among regular people, like a "Who Framed Roger Rabbit" situation.

It's clear that Guilfoyle's airbrushed look in photos doesn't come from makeup alone. And we think that it's officially time that she parts ways with her precious editing apps. After all, as the new U.S. ambassador to Greece, there are sure to be more and more photos of Guilfoyle posted by others online. And that means it will be easier than before to compare her unedited face to the way she looks in her own photos. Paring down her editing may be a way to save her some serious embarrassment down the road.