Tom Cruise Isn't Helping Plastic Surgery Rumors With Fresh-Faced Look During Latest Press Tour
Age certainly does come for us all, and that happens to include actor Tom Cruise, whether he wants to believe it or not. The effervescent and dedicated "Mission: Impossible" star is back on the press tour circuit to promote the latest and allegedly final installment of the franchise, "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning." While Cruise has undergone quite the transformation during his storied career, there does seem to be an aspect of his constantly refreshed look that possibly indicates he's dabbled in some plastic surgery. For his part, Cruise has neither confirmed nor denied having had any work done, and often prefers to discuss the films he's working on over anything else.
However, when Cruise performed stellar feats during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympics, many noticed something was off about his face. While plastic surgeons might suggest otherwise, his slightly puffy visage did create quite the mill of plastic surgery rumors around Cruise. Once again, Cruise and his spruced up face are stirring the pot with potential plastic surgery gossip. In fact, as much as the "Cocktail" actor is doing his best to promote his new film, his look is creating yet another controversy for Cruise.
Fans aren't letting Tom Cruise run away from plastic surgery rumors
Tom Cruise is one of those rare actors who does his best to keep his private life under wraps, for better or for worse. While only Cruise's ex-manager may know what he's really like, fans have their fair share of lore about the actor. It's common knowledge that Cruise insists on doing his own stunts, especially for the "Mission: Impossible" films. But with his face on full display during the press tour for "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning," fans have begun to wonder if there's more than just stunts that Cruise insists on doing himself.
One user on X, formerly Twitter, commented, "Tom Cruise does his own stunts. Does he do his own plastic surgery too?" Which feels a bit brutal, considering that, by all accounts, Cruise is one of the wealthiest men in Hollywood and most likely puts some of that money towards looking good and well-preserved. But the internet wasn't done with him yet, another X account noted, "not enough people talking about Tom Cruise's busted plastic surgery."
However, while Cruise is getting up there for an action star, it doesn't necessarily mean he's using Botox or other procedures. His face could simply be a combination of wear and tear offset by a healthy lifestyle — the man is in his 60s and can still do all day shoots and his own stunts, he's perfectly fine.