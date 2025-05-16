Tom Cruise Isn't Helping Plastic Surgery Rumors With Fresh-Faced Look During Latest Press Tour

Tom Cruise is one of those rare actors who does his best to keep his private life under wraps, for better or for worse. While only Cruise's ex-manager may know what he's really like, fans have their fair share of lore about the actor. It's common knowledge that Cruise insists on doing his own stunts, especially for the "Mission: Impossible" films. But with his face on full display during the press tour for "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning," fans have begun to wonder if there's more than just stunts that Cruise insists on doing himself.

One user on X, formerly Twitter, commented, "Tom Cruise does his own stunts. Does he do his own plastic surgery too?" Which feels a bit brutal, considering that, by all accounts, Cruise is one of the wealthiest men in Hollywood and most likely puts some of that money towards looking good and well-preserved. But the internet wasn't done with him yet, another X account noted, "not enough people talking about Tom Cruise's busted plastic surgery."

However, while Cruise is getting up there for an action star, it doesn't necessarily mean he's using Botox or other procedures. His face could simply be a combination of wear and tear offset by a healthy lifestyle — the man is in his 60s and can still do all day shoots and his own stunts, he's perfectly fine.