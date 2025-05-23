Details About Young Sheldon Star Zoe Perry's Relationship With Her Husband
TV mom Zoe Perry had us all saying grace before every meal while watching her born-again Christian character, Mary Cooper, on "Young Sheldon." It's no wonder she was a natural at playing child brainiac Sheldon Cooper's mom, given her own mother, Laurie Metcalf, played the exact same role on "The Big Bang Theory." In fact, Perry was raised in the industry, with both her actor parents (Metcalf and Jeff Perry) making their own indelible marks in Hollywood before their daughter reached sitcom stardom.
Even as a part of the ever-popular cast of "Young Sheldon," Perry has kept much of her life private — that includes her love life with her husband, Gab Taraboulsy. According to his LinkedIn and Instagram, Taraboulsy is the owner of the LA-based production company Delicious Cinema. In the "Team" section on the company's website, it says, "Deeply passionate about the culinary world, Gab Taraboulsy has dedicated his waking life to unearthing the delicious stories happening on plates, in kitchens and restaurants all over the world." Before that, he was a supervising producer on Seasons 1-3 of "The Kardashians" and was a freelance field producer on Season 13 of "Million Dollar Listing LA," among other industry credits.
There isn't much known about the couple's relationship, including when they began dating. Thanks to an Instagram post from screenwriter Roberto Bentivegna, however, we know that Taraboulsy and Perry had quite the extravagant destination wedding in 2022 at the Borgia Castle in Umbria, Italy.
Zoe Perry shares her engagement story
As one of the real-life partners of the "Young Sheldon" cast, fans crave more details about Gab Taraboulsy's relationship with Zoe Perry — he has to live up to her on-screen hubby, George Cooper (Lance Barber). From what little information Perry has shared about him, Taraboulsy is a keeper. During a 2021 Field Team 6 charity event, "Celebrating the Heroes," Perry doted on her husband. "When I tell you this man puts his whole heart into everything, it's an understatement," she began. "He clearly has created some very talented and heartwarming videos for you all."
Perry also gave insight into how her "one-and-only love" got creative with his marriage proposal. As an auction piece during the event, the actor revealed that Taraboulsy would offer his production services to anyone for a bid of $5,000 or higher. She racked off a few uses for his work, including a birthday shoutout, a business advertisement, or even a proposal video. "In fact, I will share that is how this guy proposed to me," Perry said. "It's worth it!" Although Perry stays off social media and keeps her life very private, you could see how happy she was as she beamed over the memory of her proposal.