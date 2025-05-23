Details About Young Sheldon Star Zoe Perry's Relationship With Her Husband

TV mom Zoe Perry had us all saying grace before every meal while watching her born-again Christian character, Mary Cooper, on "Young Sheldon." It's no wonder she was a natural at playing child brainiac Sheldon Cooper's mom, given her own mother, Laurie Metcalf, played the exact same role on "The Big Bang Theory." In fact, Perry was raised in the industry, with both her actor parents (Metcalf and Jeff Perry) making their own indelible marks in Hollywood before their daughter reached sitcom stardom.

Even as a part of the ever-popular cast of "Young Sheldon," Perry has kept much of her life private — that includes her love life with her husband, Gab Taraboulsy. According to his LinkedIn and Instagram, Taraboulsy is the owner of the LA-based production company Delicious Cinema. In the "Team" section on the company's website, it says, "Deeply passionate about the culinary world, Gab Taraboulsy has dedicated his waking life to unearthing the delicious stories happening on plates, in kitchens and restaurants all over the world." Before that, he was a supervising producer on Seasons 1-3 of "The Kardashians" and was a freelance field producer on Season 13 of "Million Dollar Listing LA," among other industry credits.

There isn't much known about the couple's relationship, including when they began dating. Thanks to an Instagram post from screenwriter Roberto Bentivegna, however, we know that Taraboulsy and Perry had quite the extravagant destination wedding in 2022 at the Borgia Castle in Umbria, Italy.