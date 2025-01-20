Although what actual scientists think about "The Big Bang Theory" is mixed, there's no doubt that it is one of CBS's most successful sitcoms ever. It traded the usual family-themed dynamic for nerds navigating life as societal rejects, which helped garner a large fanbase. What's more notable was the popularity of the neurodivergent side character, Sheldon Cooper. Thankfully, Jim Parsons' portrayal of the "too smart for his own good" character prompted the network to create a prequel series titled "Young Sheldon." As the name suggests, "Young Sheldon" followed the life of the young genius before "The Big Bang Theory." CBS shockingly captured lightning in a bottle a second time as "Young Sheldon" grew to be a massive success like its predecessor.

Advertisement

Throughout its 7-season run, fans grew attached to these fictional characters, ranging from George Cooper Sr. to Connie "Meemaw" Tucker, and the real-life actors who portrayed them. In addition to watching its young stars like Iain Armitage and Raegan Revord grow up fast, we watched each cast member go on to have fulfilling relationships outside of the show. Whether it be them marrying their life partners, beginning — or maintaining — their family dynamics, or simply just gushing over their significant others, it's been a treat to see just how healthy life has been for them after finding mainstream success. To learn more about their budding relationships, read on about the real-life partners of the "Young Sheldon" cast.

Advertisement