Melinda Gates Is Better Off Without Bill And It Shows

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In 2021, tech billionaire Bill Gates and prolific philanthropist Melinda French Gates shockingly announced that they were ending their marriage after 27 years. "After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage," Bill and Melinda wrote in a joint statement at the time, per the BBC, though it seems there's a bit more to the story than that. While it's not clear just how privy Melinda was to some of Bill's allegedly problematic behavior, it's hardly a secret that their marriage was marred by infidelity and distrust.

"Both partners have to be honest with one another," Melinda opined on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" in April 2025, adding, "And if you can't, you can't have intimacy and you can't have trust. And so, in the end, I had to go." For his part, Bill has made it clear that he has no regrets about marrying Melinda. But the philanthropist seems to be better off without her billionaire ex-husband regardless — and it continues to show.

For example, in a January 2025 interview with The Times, Bill called the demise of his marriage to Melinda "the mistake I most regret." However, when Melinda herself was asked about this interview during her own chat with Elle just two months later, she seemed considerably less hung up on the past than the Microsoft co-founder. "You've clearly Googled more than I have," Melinda told the interviewer, reportedly rolling her eyes.