Rachael Ray's Most Controversial Moments We Can't Forget

Thanks to Rachael Ray, we all have some EVOO in our cabinets. It's not only her quirky acronym for extra virgin olive oil that we love about Ray; she was a mainstay in daytime television for years. Her quick, easy dishes and laid-back personality were a recipe for high viewership on her shows like the "Rachael Ray Show," "$40 a Day," and "30-Minute Meals." But a decades-long career in the spotlight is bound to be marked by a few infamous, career-staining moments.

In an episode of her podcast, "I'll Sleep When I'm Dead," Ray confessed her fears about how she's perceived by fans and detractors alike. She never looks up her name online, but remembers the era of her fame that catalyzed an "I Hate Rachael Ray" website. Her conscience isn't clear, either. Ray has been plagued by so many controversies that we had to compile them in a list, and the details will make you cringe.