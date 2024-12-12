Celebs Who Just Don't Like Rachael Ray

Rachael Ray may be one of the most well-known celebrity chefs of all time, but many other big-name stars reportedly don't get along with the TV personality. Ray has a strong personality, resulting in the cook clashing with many people throughout her life.

While a guest on "I'll Sleep When I'm Dead," a podcast hosted by another chef named Anne Burrell, Ray talked about how she isn't ever concerned much about what other people have to say about her. "Do you ever think about the way people think about you? I don't," she asked Burrell. Also during the podcast episode, Ray addressed the fact that she's an extremely strong person, and she's nothing but proud to be a powerful woman. "You are thought of as a badass in life, and you are. "You're tough. You're strong. I think that it's kind of funny that because you're a tough, strong woman, that you can't be kind and nice at the same time or feminine," Ray declared. "Like, why can't it just be all of those things? And why does it have to feel like a novel concept to have a woman that is all of those kind of things?"

It is a positive character trait to show confidence and strength; however, Ray's polarizing nature has caused her to deal with rifts with many people, including Martha Stewart, David Letterman, and even anti-fans.